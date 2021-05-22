د . إAEDSRر . س

The UAE Tops The Global Vaccinations Rate Rankings

The UAE has been the second country in the world in vaccination doses administered per 100 people, and for months. Today that all has changed! The UAE has finally moved to the number 1 spot in vaccine doses administered per 100 people, bumping Israel to second place.

On Thursday May 20, the UAE administered more than 120 doses of COVID-19 vaccine per 100 people.

Today, the UAE has administered 121 vaccine doses per 100 people, moving it up to first place worldwide

The UAE has administered more than 11.9 million doses of the vaccine since its nationwide inoculation in December 2020

The latest rankings report are showing today’s results in The New York Times. Israel is in the number 2 spot followed by Bahrain, Aruba and Chile.

Vaccination rates in the Emirates regularly exceed 100,000 per day. On Friday May 21, an additional 122,001 doses of the vaccine were administered. The vaccination campaign was also expanded, allowing everyone aged 12 and above to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

More than 73.88% of the population of the UAE, who are eligible for the vaccine and above the age of 16, received the vaccine, according to NCEMA.

