The UAE Tops The Global Vaccinations Rate Rankings

The UAE has been the second country in the world in vaccination doses administered per 100 people, and for months. Today that all has changed! The UAE has finally moved to the number 1 spot in vaccine doses administered per 100 people, bumping Israel to second place.

On Thursday May 20, the UAE administered more than 120 doses of COVID-19 vaccine per 100 people.

Today, the UAE has administered 121 vaccine doses per 100 people, moving it up to first place worldwide