There Were Over 55,000 COVID Violations In The UAE Since February
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) have noted from today’s COVID media briefing that the number of infected patients have been reducing over the past 2 weeks. This is a positive sign for the country to return to normalcy.
The UAE’s testing methods, aimed to detect COVID cases early, is exceedingly important to lessen the spread. The total number of tests conducted to date are over 32 million.
This time last month, people not wearing masks was one of the top COVID violations, which is still true today
There were 55,996 COVID violations since last month with 47% of violations for failure to wear masks
The second highest COVID violation, with 20.5%, was for “shops and commercial establishments failing to adhere to the precautionary measures and preventative measures”
The next 30% of the violations fall under lack of physical distancing, exceeding number of passengers in a vehicle, and random gatherings.
More than 6 million vaccinations have been administered to UAE residents, to date
With the aim to vaccinate half of the adult population by the end of this month, 48.71% of them have received the vaccine. So far over 3.7 million took the vaccine.
The health sector is in the process of launching and operating 7 hospitals this month. The hospitals will have 2,058 beds, 292 of which will be specifically for critical cases.
