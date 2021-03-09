There Were Over 55,000 COVID Violations In The UAE Since February

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) have noted from today’s COVID media briefing that the number of infected patients have been reducing over the past 2 weeks. This is a positive sign for the country to return to normalcy.

The UAE’s testing methods, aimed to detect COVID cases early, is exceedingly important to lessen the spread. The total number of tests conducted to date are over 32 million.

This time last month, people not wearing masks was one of the top COVID violations, which is still true today

There were 55,996 COVID violations since last month with 47% of violations for failure to wear masks