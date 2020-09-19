UAE Announces Strict REVISED COVID-19 Guidelines For Weddings And Funerals Held In The Country The Ministry of Health and Prevention, (MoHAP) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, (NCEMA) announce STRICT safety protocols for social events. The authorities listed out a set of safety guidelines for conducting marriages and funerals in the country which are aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus – which has seen a significant peak in numbers over the last two weeks in the UAE. The updated safety protocols for social events in the UAE are as follows:

1. All events will be strictly limited to 10 people MAX!

2. Marriages will be restricted to first-degree relatives (from both the families) ONLY

3. Wedding guests HAVE to conduct a COVID-19 test 24 hours before the ceremony

4. Attendees and staff members must wear a face mask at all times

5. A social distance of no less than 2-metres should be maintained

6. An isolation room should be prepared at the venue in case of suspected cases

7. Works will be required to continuously wear their face masks while at the cemetery

8. Tools used before and after the burial must be thoroughly sanitized

Moreover, the UAE will issue a fine of AED 10,000 fine for those who organise social gatherings and events, while attendees are fined AED 5,000 The public is still being asked to refrain from any and all ‘large’ public and private gatherings, to limit the spread of the novel virus. ALSO READ: NCEMA Confirms That There Will Be NO Curfew Nor Lockdowns Imposed In The UAE Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

