Get Involved! Last Chance To Register For Dubai Run This Weekend

Dubai Run is just a few days away so now is your chance to participate in the most thrilling city-wide run! It takes place only once a year during Dubai Fitness Challenge so THIS is your chance. You might want to register now!

All the detailed deets on Dubai Run can be found right HERE!

DFC encourages EVERYONE in the city to take part in 30 minutes of activity every day for 30 days. Learn everything you need to know about Dubai Fitness Challenge right here.

Get your running shoes on, your water bottle on hand and head down to Sheikh Zayed Road for Dubai Run on November 26

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Fitness Challenge (@dubaifitnesschallenge)

Dubai Run is for EVERYONE

Don’t think that this run is for the pros, nay nay, it’s for anyone and everyone! Couch potatoes, occasional runners, People Of Determination, children, and avid runners can choose between 5km or 10km routes. Both routes will start off on Sheikh Zayed Road, next to the Emirates Towers Metro Station and YES you can absolutely take the metro to this race!

There is no bag drop so and you will not be permitted to run with a rucksack so keep your valuables to a minimum because you’ll be running with your items.

All you really gotta do is register ahead of time by clicking this LINK right here and save the QR code!!

Don’t forget to collect your bib and T-shirt from Dubai World Trade Centre between November 21 – 25 from 12PM – 10PM. The run starts at 6:30AM and must end by 9:30AM so Sheikh Zayed Road can reopen for vehicles.

Learn everything you need to know about Dubai Fitness Challenge right here

Also Read: Dubai Fitness Challenge Has Kicked Off – Here’s Everything You Need To Know