This Dubai Man's Account Of Learning To Swim In Three Days For Dubai Fitness Challenge Is Truly Remarkable

Last year Ghani Souleymane was one of two residents recognised by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and inaugurated into the Dubai Fitness Challenge Hall of Fame for completing 30 ultramarathons in 30 days.

Since then, he won a local hero award and at the time, approximately a year ago, he told Lovin Dubai he couldn’t swim but it was his mission to complete an Ironman.

Support Ghani’s mission to raise money for Heroes of Hope here

WATCH from 24.26: Incredibly, Ghani committed to completing one half-Ironman a DAY for the duration of Dubai Fitness Challenge, on day one, he couldn’t swim, here’s how he overcame it

Ghani is doing a half Ironman every day (the distance is total is 70.3 miles: swim 1.2 miles (1.9K), bike 56 miles (90K), and run 13.1 miles (21.1K) and he’s doing it to support Heroes Of Hope, a fantastic local non-profit which develops sporting, social and interpersonal skills for people of determination

