Then: "I Have To Learn How To Swim" Now: A Dubai Coach Is Doing 30 Half Iron Man Races In 30 Days

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2021: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Dubai Fitness Challenge has kicked off, which means not only are you going above and beyond to get your 30 minutes done daily, the fittest folk in town are hitting the streets with some seriously inspirational challenges.

Two down, 28 to go… It takes Ghani on average six to seven hours to complete one half-iron man mission, the distance is total is 70.3 miles.

It’s the ultimate challenge, you need to swim 1.2 miles (1.9K), bike 56 miles (90K), and run 13.1 miles (21.1K)… No easy feat! But the most incredible part of all? Back in June when we spoke to Ghani on The Lovin Dubai Show, he admitted at that point that he couldn’t swim but his next goal was to learn how.

He’s doing the challenge to raise money for local Heroes of Hope, FOLLOW THE LINK TO SUPPORT HERE

Fast forward five months and Ghani is undertaking one of the toughest endurance challenges… 30 times over!

*Note: This footage contains some profanity

Ghani is raising money for a brilliant cause – learn more here

“This year for Dubai Fitness Challenge I have decided to complete 30 half Ironman over 30 days to support Heroes of Hope in partnership with Al Jalila Foundation. Every day I will swim 2km (at Kite Beach), cycle 90km and run 21km (at Al Qudra) and I would like to invite you to join me for any or all parts of the challenge anytime you wish. I am also inviting you to donate on the link below.”

Ghani has been previously recognised by HH Crown Prince of Dubai for his Dubai Fitness Challenge efforts

He completed 30 ultramarathons in 30 days and was added to the DFC Hall of Fame Award 2020

WATCH: "I have to learn how to swim and take classes" Ghani on The Lovin Dubai Show