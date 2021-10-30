A Dubai Teenager Is Running 10k A Day For 30 Days For Dubai Fitness Challenge

Dubai teenager @fahd_taimor took up a 10k challenge in Downtown Dubai. The little athlete plans to pick a different location each day for his 30 days challenge.How cool is that!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAHD TAIMOR (@fahd_taimor)

Fahd took to Instagram to share his fitness challenge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAHD TAIMOR (@fahd_taimor)

Sharing a video of his 10K run, Fahd said: “First day of @dubaifitnesschallenge #dubai30x30done my 10k challenge in Downtown dubai I’ll try make my 30 days challenge in different places in dubai so we can enjoy it 😊 –> what’s your 30? 😃”

DFC encourages EVERYONE in the city to take part in 30 minutes of activity every day for 30 days.

The fifth edition of the much-loved citywide event promises to be bigger, more diverse and more inclusive than ever before. This year’s edition includes fitness villages and fitness hubs all over the city and you can get the full lowdown on all activities on lovin.

