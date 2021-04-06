Dubai Food Festival
Voting Ends On Wednesday For The Best Karak In Dubai!
The vote is drawing to a close and we can smell the chai!
Lovin Dubai has teamed up with Dubai Food Festival in search of the best Karak in Dubai. It’s been a stirring three-week citywide campaign where residents far and wide have been sharing their top recommendations for the best chai in Dubai!
First, you shared your nominations, and we whittled those suggestions down to just 30. From local corner shops to favourite Karak chains, the nominations are spread across our dear Emirate and soon we will make the big announcement: The Top 10 Karak Spots in Dubai.
You have one more day to get your votes in – Vote Right Here!
The top 30 spots you have to choose from
|My Tea
|Filli Cafe
|Mr Tea Cafe
|Disco Chai Cafeteria
|Chaiwala Cafeteria
|Tea Zone Cafe
|Cafe Tea Club
|Project Chaiwala
|Tent Jumeirah
|Pappa Roti
|Strawberry Corner Riqqa
|Majilis Al Sultan Restaurant
|Al Hara Cafeteria
|Kava and Chai
|Chai and Co
|Real Karak Cafe
|Zankar Desi-tea-nation
|Hum Yum
|Karak Inc
|Arabian Tea House
|Tea Mate Cafe
|Raju Omlet
|Tea Park Cafeteria
|Logma
|Karak House
|Al Masa Cafeteria
|4ubakery
|Uncle Tea
|Dhabha Lane
|Karakna Lugma-w-chai-al-safa
The Ultimate Guide To Dubai Food Festival 2021
Dubai Food Festival (DFF) is BACK! Starting today and running until April 17, this year the calendar is BRIMMING with foodie experiences for you to try and culinary adventures for you to explore.
The 24-day event features 3,500 restaurants, (we kid you not!) and it’s a brilliant showcase of the incredible culinary options Dubai has to offer.
How can you join in?
This year, there’s heaps going on, including Dubai Restaurant Week, the opportunity to discover hidden gems, A-MAY-ZING food experiences, foodcations, citywide attractions and more!
