Dubai Food Festival
A Dubai Resident Found A Resto That Serves UNLIMITED Pizzas & Pastas For AED49!
If there’s one thing that we’ve learned from the pandemic… it’s that life is waayy too short to be eating just ONE slice of pizza.
A video showing a Dubai resto serving unlimited pizzas and pastas for AED49, twice a week literally calls for that YOLO state of mind and a trip to the eatery.
Food blogger, Rafeez Ahmed has done Dubai a solid once again by discovering Little Italy, a resto that serves authentic Italian cuisine at amazingly affordable rates that we completely STANNN!
When life gives you unlimited pizzas and pastas for AED49… you TAKE IT! And never look back.
Round up the tribe and book in your binge-fest session on either Saturday or Tuesday. Because this deal can not be TOPPED. Pun intended.
Every Tuesday & Saturday from 7 pm to 11pm!
Your cheat day just got a whole lot more tempting eh?!
Time to let your inner Joey live his best life!!
The Ultimate Guide To Dubai Food Festival 2021
Dubai Food Festival (DFF) is BACK! Starting today and running until April 17, this year the calendar is BRIMMING with foodie experiences for you to try and culinary adventures for you to explore.
The 24-day event features 3,500 restaurants, (we kid you not!) and it’s a brilliant showcase of the incredible culinary options Dubai has to offer.
How can you join in?
This year, there’s heaps going on, including Dubai Restaurant Week, the opportunity to discover hidden gems, A-MAY-ZING food experiences, foodcations, citywide attractions and more!
