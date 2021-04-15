Dubai Food Festival
A Golden Teapot For The 10 Best Karak Spots in Dubai!
You voted in your thousands to help us find the best karak in Dubai.
It’s been a whirlwind of great cahi, the winners have been announced and the golden teapot has been distributed… So along with bragging rights, (who wouldn’t want to be voted the best karak in town by the people?) the 10 best karak spots in town have been gifted a commemorative golden teapot from Dubai Food Festival and Lovin Dubai, who partnered to determine this extremely worthy top 10!
If you spot the Golden teapot, tag us in your stories! We want to see you out enjoying the very best karak Dubai has to offer – as voted by you.
In no particular order, here are the 10 best karak in Dubai receiving the golden teapot!
Uncle Tea
This is a fun tea lounge that leaves you wanting more after every visit! Uncle Tea offers delicious karak, tasty bites and consistently delivers one of the best cups of chai in town.
Zankar Desi-tea-nation
A whole lot of love in a little cup. Zankar’s DESi-TEA-NATION is famous for fresh milk Karak Zaffrani Chai, boiled to perfection. The Downtown DESi-TEA-NATION also creates a delicious frothy vegan coffee. Yum!
Real Karak Cafeteria
Lovers of karak will already have Real Karak Cafeteria on their radar, it’s got a fantastic menu featuring coffee, burgers, cookies and of course, Karak is the star of the show.
Raju Omlet
Raju Omlet serves up fantastic Indian street-food based on farm-fresh EGG dishes, and what’s a better combo? Street food and tea of course!
Al Hara Cafeteria
Al Hara Cafeteria is a little known Al Karama spot that packs a cup of chai full of flavour. Go there for tea, go there for chats and you won’t regret it.
Arabian Tea House
Arabian Tea House is the first authentic Emirati restaurant. It was established in 1997 and a visit here is not complete without trying their famous karak.
FiLLi Cafe
FiLLi Cafe matches great taste with an exceptional experience. Famous around town for its signature Zafran Tea, FiLLi has its own unique blend which takes the credit for making FiLLi what it is today!
Pappa Roti
PappaRoti is an international chain of coffee shops renowned for its signature bun… and they also do a great cup of karak! Do your tastebuds a flavour and visit PappaRoti on your next karak excursion.
Project Chaiwala
Project Chaiwala needs zero introduction. It’s a homegrown Dubai concept, where chaiwalas are ready and waiting to serve you up some fresh brew! Expect piping hot karak in an authentic street experience.
Chai and Co
Because breakfast, lunch and dinner taste better with Chai… Chai and Co have a well-crafted menu offering local specialities as well as hearty Indian, Italian, and Continental dishes.