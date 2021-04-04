A Pinoy Restaurant In Deira Created A Viral Seafood Boil

This isn’t a meal, it’s an experience.

A popular foodie TikTok account @oftravelsandtales by creators Delaine & Jack Dsouza is giving praise where praise is due for a Deira restaurant doing a brilliant seafood boil.

Off The Hook is a Pinoy seafood restaurant in Deira and if you’re interested in exploring new foodie destinations, (particularly if you’re a seafood lover!) then this is the one to hit.

The seafood boil comes prepped for you; the team lay it out, you get aprons, you’ll choose your sauce, spice level and seafood, and all that’s left for you lucky visitors is to simply dig in!

Seafood boil is not new, but the trend of documenting it on social is: This Mussel vid has racked up over half a million views on TikTok