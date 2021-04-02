5 Budget Eateries That Always Have A Queue At The Door If you’ve lived in the UAE for longer than a year, chances are, you’ve developed a set of favourites for dining options. In Dubai alone, the myriad of options for foodies not only keep us satiated with comfort go-tos but aid us in venturing out to a new ‘gastronomic’ experience on a weekly (*coughs, daily) basis. Check out 5 restos in Dubai that almost always has a queue of people just waiting to dine

5. Jollibee The Pinoys grew up on it and not only love the iconic spaghetti and C1 meal options but the love for this OG-Filipino chain has branched out to the rest of the UAE seemingly. Ever wonder why there’s always a queue at the food court? Well, thank the very jolly ‘bee’ (geddit?) and his awesome budget-friendly options of chicken, rice, fries, and dessert options! In short, it’s like the KFC of the Philippines and there is no excuse for you never to have tried it.

4. Ravi Restaurant Ravi’s is as its Instagram bio states, ‘the finest Pakistani restaurant in the UAE,’ and it has been a GEM ever since the late ’70s. Yep, this treasure that often serves delicious mutton kebabs and other Pakistani dishes has been around since 1978. If you’ve yet to visit, you’re missing out on a piece of history!

3. Laffah One of the two things that make this Syrian spot such a delight is 1. their crinkle-cut fries and 2. their CHICKEN. But also, their shawarmas. Sheesh, you can’t just stop at one or two menu items when discussing Laffah because it’s just that GOOD.

2. Antar Okay okay, this one may be a cafeteria, but hear us out: Hasan Mattar sandwiches. You know it, you love it and you’ve seen the many cars parked outside its Jumeirah branch, each just waiting for their turn. Another classic in the UAE dining scene is to get yourself an oddly-named sandwich and an even quirkier milkshake/juice name.

1. Special Ostadi Persian Restaurant And last but most definitely not the least, Al Ustad Special Kabab is another favourite, but not just by residents- seemingly, local and international celebrities too. Who knows? Your next kebab experience might also be the day you finally cross paths or dine across the Dubai Crown Prince too! This is everyone’s choice for a reason and it has been around since 1978. Get to Bur Dubai and experience this beauts stat!

