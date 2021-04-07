Dubai Food Festival
This Blogger May Have Just Found The ULTIMATE Vegan & Gluten-Free Dessert Spot In Dubai
SOOOO tempting, you could never tell it’s dairy-free and vegan!
Although vegan dishes have evolved to become ever so flavoursome and satisfying without the use of any dairy or eggs, it’s still a shocker coming across gems that serve guilt-free pleasures that taste just as good if not better than dairy-loaded sweets.
Nearly hitting 10k followers in TikTok, Dubai-based food blogger Rafeez Ahmed really blessed every vegan and gluten-free chap in Dubai with his latest video featuring Caramalize that serves classic vegan and gluten-free options! Which you can order from Talabat or Zomato or click here.
This is SOO perfect for those sweet-tooths attempting to embrace the plant-based lifestyle but keep getting pasted with sugary cravings!
But finds like this really show how the city is opening up to people with all kinds of dietary needs and lifestyles. MAJOR KUDOS DUBAI!
This hidden gem totally deserves a victory dance!
