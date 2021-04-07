BOOKMARK THIS: Unlimited Asian Food For AED44 At This JLT Resto Every. Single. Day. 

Unlimited Asian Food For AED44 At This JLT Resto Every. Single. Day.

Do you love us or LOVE us for scouting out these exciting deals for you?!

Dubai food bloggers, Kimberly D’Souza and Denver Britto (@wheremyfoodatdxb) have the internet in a frenzy with their latest video that brings to light this hidden gem in JLT that we gotta milk for all it’s worth pronto.

Dim SUMbody say UNLIMITED dim sums, starters and mains for AED44 per person?! (lol pun intended) To get more than what you bargained for, put in Super Bowl, JLT Cluster X on your GPS and yalllaaahhhh get eating!

Thanks to the two bloggers, we now know that this offer is available all day erraday. So if you’re anything like me, you’re already forwarding this to your WhatsApp groups and getting an early dinner plan rolled out!