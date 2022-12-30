2022 WRAPPED: Here’s A Timeline Of All The BIG UAE Events That Happened This Year

What a year it has been! The page has once again turned onto a new year so here’s a toast to all the milestones of 2022

It’s time to start anew and while we look forward, here’s a quick rewind of the dying year to learn how much progress we all made.

After all, like Longellow said:

“Not enjoyment, and not sorrow,

Is our destined end or way;

But to act, that each to-morrow

Find us farther than to-day.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum summarized 2022 and welcomed 2023 in the best way:

2022 has been a remarkable year for the UAE, stepping further to the future through breakthrough initiatives. We will embrace 2023 with a relentless spirit to achieve no less than the best. We wish our people and all nations in the world a happy, safe and prosperous new year. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) December 31, 2022

12. January 2022

The new weekend was announced in the UAE: Saturday-Sunday.

The Infinity Bridge opened to the public.

The first space economic zone was established in Masdar City.

11. February 2022

The UAE announced federal corporate tax on business profits from June 2023.

The Museum of the Future officially opened and dazzled the world.

Dubai started easing COVID-19 precautionary measures.

10. March 2022

The end of March witnessed the spectacular Closing Ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai, which recorded over 24 million visits.

09. April 2022

The UAE Cabinet approved the UAE’s Digital Economy Strategy.

The UAE joined the International Partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the Economy (IPHE).

08. May 2022

The UAE was struck with grief as it witnessed the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Highness Shiekh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was elected as the new president of the UAE and took over as the ruler of Abu Dhabi.

07. June

The UAE issued the unemployment insurance law.

06. July

Dubai introduced a charge of 25 fils on single-use plastic bags.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed announced the nation’s priorities and future plans.

05. August

The UAE ranked 13th globally in the gross national income (GNI) per capita index.

04. September

The new generation of the UAE passport was launched.

The country also began the operation of Unit 3 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

03. October

The country saw the launch of the trial run of the new Advanced Visa System.

UAE’s federal budget for the years 2023-2026 was approved, with an estimated expenditure of AED252.4 billion.

02. November

The world’s tallest residential tower which will be located in Business Bay was announced.

The start of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 saw hotels in Dubai being booked out.

UAE and the US partnered up to invest US$100 billion to generate an 100 gigawatts of clean energy worldwide.

A kitten of the cat rescued back in August 2021 was seen sitting in on a meeting between the ruler of Dubai and Abu Dhabi

The UAE returned to full normalcy after cancelling all COVID-19 precautionary measures.

01. December

Dubai Ranked #1 in international tourism and was named as the 2nd most popular city in the world.

Mission Moon: The UAE launched the Arab world’s first lunar rover, dubbed “Rashid Rover”. It launched at 11:38 am GST.

Happy New Year Peeps! Raise your hands if you can’t wait to see what 2023 has in store for the UAE and its residents

