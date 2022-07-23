د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular Blogger Showed The Drastic Change Of Dubai And The Internet Is Going Wild

Popular blogger, Tim Urban showcased Dubai’s transformation and people went wild in the comments.

Dubai doesn’t get enough love! Tim Urban, founder of popular website blog ‘Wait But Why’, posted on Twitter to his 600K+ followers the amazing transformation Dubai went through in the past 30 years.

The post had many other cities.

Although there were many other cities that were showcased on the post like Hong Kong, Sydney and Shanghai, there were many reaction to Dubai and it’s great transformation.

There were the absolutely shocked reaction.

The hysterical ones!

And of those who was remembering home.

This is nice

via GIPHY

Sometimes we forget what a cool place this is.

And we need someone from the outside telling us for us to remember.

