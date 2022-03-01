Dubai Announces That Private School Fees Will Not Be Increased Next Year

Parents, here’s some good news for you! The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) declared that school fees for the academic year 2022-2023 will not see an increase

This decision follows the release of the latest Education Cost Index (ECI) which is calculated by the Dubai Statistics Centre.

. @KHDA: #Dubai’s private schools will not be eligible for any fee increase for the 2022-23 academic year, following the release of the latest Education Cost Index (ECI) calculated by the Dubai Statistics Centre. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 1, 2022

Mohammed Darwish, CEO of the Regulations and Permits Commission at KHDA said, “Dubai’s private schools continue to demonstrate strong growth and resilience, driven by the trust and confidence of families”

Dubai’s private schools witnessed an enrollment increase of 5.8% per cent since February 2021. Dubai has seen the opening of around 21 new schools over the past three years, taking the total number of schools to 215 private schools.

