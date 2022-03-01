د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai

Dubai Announces That Private School Fees Will Not Be Increased Next Year

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Dubai Announces That Private School Fees Will Not Be Increased Next Year

Parents, here’s some good news for you! The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) declared that school fees for the academic year 2022-2023 will not see an increase

This decision follows the release of the latest Education Cost Index (ECI) which is calculated by the Dubai Statistics Centre.

Mohammed Darwish, CEO of the Regulations and Permits Commission at KHDA said, “Dubai’s private schools continue to demonstrate strong growth and resilience, driven by the trust and confidence of families”

Dubai’s private schools witnessed an enrollment increase of 5.8% per cent since February 2021. Dubai has seen the opening of around 21 new schools over the past three years, taking the total number of schools to 215 private schools.

Happy Parents = Happy Kids, woohoo!

via GIPHY

Read more: Saif Shawaf’s ‘Chicken Wing Chicken Wing’ Is Now A Full Song And It’s Catchier Than Ever!

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer