This Dubai Resident Broke Three Guinness World Records For Yoga

Yash Moradiya, a Dubai Resident, broke the world record for the longest time held for three separate Yoga poses.

Yash Moradiya, for the the eight international Yoga day, decided to break three world records for Yoga. Each of the poses are advanced Yoga poses.

He did it for how long?!?!

Although for most us, one minute planks is the worst thing ever created. For Yash, that’s like a casual walk in the park.

He did the eight-angle pose for 26 minutes 26 seconds

Via Guinness World Records

The peacock pose for 30 minutes 53 seconds

Via Guinness World Records

And the wheel pose for whopping 55 minutes and 16 seconds

Via Guinness World Records

All of these poses take a lot of physical and mental strength to perform. Not to mention years of consistent practice to master it.

He said that

It was really difficult to hold these poses. My body started vibrating after a few minutes, and I was getting numbness in my body. But somehow I stayed committed for as long as I could. Arriving in deep meditative states has helped me to stay longer in these positions.

Yash said that the purpose of this was to understand his potential and to bring awareness about Yoga.

Also read: Hackers Tried To Target Spinneys In Dubai