WATCH: Dubai Welcoming 2023 In Record-Breaking Style As Fireworks Sweep Across The City

Hello 2023!

As you enter this new year, here is a quick look back at all the CRAZY fireworks that lit up Dubai last night. Still full of that new year longing? Don’t worry, reading this will make you feel the lingering magic of the new year’s eve celebrations.

The world’s eyes were on Burj Khalifa primarily, as the world’s tallest building counted down to the New Year

via IG @herminbzg

The Dubai Frame lit up in a shower of red and golden as it bedazzled the folks that eagerly awaited 2023

via IG @aishaaknowsdubai

Your fav fancy iconic Dubai landmark hotel also counted down the digits to the New Year with you

via IG @keepingupwithalif

Ain Dubaiii, at the Bluewater Island counted down to 2023 with the numbers displayed across it’s cute, round face

via IG @vahidkochukadavu

The skies were painted with the bright colours of pyrotechnics at Atlantis the Palm

via IG @@mubashir_bin_salam

May this year make all your dreams come true and bring you all the happiness in the world!

via GIPHY

