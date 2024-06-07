WEEKEND HOTLIST: 8 Ways To Embrace Your Time Off!

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here are a bunch of fun things to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!

8. Savour the taste of Italy for breakfast at Cipriani Dolci Jumeirah

Brunch lovers and connoisseurs of the good life, take heed! Cipriani Dolci Jumeirah, the sweetest gem in town, is making waves with its sumptuous breakfast offerings.

Delicate pancakes, creamy eggs benedict served on flaky Cipriani rolls, signature omelettes bursting with flavour, fluffy bomboloni with a variety of sweet fillings, buttery croissants, and an array of artisanal pastries are ready to welcome you. Stepping into Cipriani Dolci Jumeirah reminds boarding on a luxury yacht, where every corner exudes the timeless elegance of Italian design and craftsmanship.

More like this

Whether you’re a breakfast enthusiast or simply tempted by a taste of Italy, Cipriani Dolci Jumeirah invites you to start your morning with a smile. Indulge in the finer things in life.

Where? Huna, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 3

Time? Breakfast served daily from 8.30 AM until 3 PM

Booking: Walk-ins welcome, no reservations required

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cipriani Dolci (@ciprianidolci)

7. A fun mums and kids crafty hour

Join a fun-filled evening and let your creativity bloom as you dive into a world of craft, laughter, and cherished memories.

What to expect:

2 hours of art and connection while painting hand-made Gypsum figurines by @theartbox.uae

All painting supplies will be provided by @aesthetic.artist.ry

Delicious light bites from @portraitcafe.ae

Where? Portrait cafe, Al Mizhar, Dubai

When? Saturday, June 8 2024

Time? 4 pm to 6 pm

Price? AED 100 for a mum and 1 child

Ages? 5 years and above

Book your spot now! Contact: 054 4507775 | 050 2371445

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑃𝑜𝑟𝑡𝑟𝑎𝑖𝑡 | 𝐶𝑎𝑓𝑒̀ (@portraitcafe.ae)

6. Embark on a journey to the heart of Georgia at Qartuli

Qartuli, the hidden gem of authentic Georgian cuisine nestled in the heart of Downtown Dubai, invites you to immerse yourself in Georgian gastronomy and culture. Qartuli showcases the epitome of Georgian traditions, with its founders and chefs all native to this culturally rich nation, and its design symbolising a century-old bourgeoisie Georgian home.

Where? Dunya Tower, Downtown Dubai

5. Ancient mythology meets AI at Zenon Dubai

Come experience the extraordinary AI-driven marvel, Zenon Dubai, located at Kempinski Central Avenue. Zenon, where luxury meets advanced technology, boasts a futuristic setting. Inspired by ancient mythology and infused with the essence of Zeus, Zenon promises an unforgettable dining experience.

They’ve got live DJs every night. Zenon offers a unique fusion of Mediterranean and Asian flavours that will captivate your palate. From divine-inspired cuisine to immersive AI entertainment, Zenon is a journey into the future, seamlessly blending tradition with innovation.

Where? Kempinski Central Avenue

Time? 12 pm to 3 am

4. Sign up for Mt. Kilimanjaro Challenge with Gulf for Good

The upcoming Gulf for Good Mt. Kilimanjaro challenge is the perfect way to support a charitable initiative while conquering Africa’s tallest peak. The empowering expedition will take place between July 15th and 25th and aims to raise AED 5,000 (per participant) for The Foundation of African Empowerment (FAE).

The challenge will bring together individuals from different parts of the world who share a common goal of making a positive impact on the lives of others. During the expedition, you will trek through diverse landscapes, make lasting connections, create unforgettable experiences, and contribute to meaningful causes that make a big difference in the world. To sign up and view the full itinerary for the challenge, visit the Gulf for Good website.

3. Free Yoga Session at the pool area of Novotel World Trade Centre

Novotel World Trade Centre has a special event to celebrate International Yoga Day!

Join for a refreshing and relaxing free yoga session at the stunning pool area, where participants can win exciting prizes and enjoy exclusive discounts. Don’t miss this opportunity to embrace wellness, relax, and have fun in a serene setting.

Participate and get the chance to WIN the following:

One Night Stay for two at Novotel World Trade Centre with Breakfast

One Night Stay for two at Ibis World Trade Centre with Breakfast

One Night Stay for two at Ibis One Central with Breakfast

*Get 30% off on total bill for F&B consumption during the event.

Where? Pool area, Novotel World Trade Centre

When? Saturday, June 22

Time? 5 pm

Click HERE to book your free spot

2. It’s peony season and you need a bouquet in your house ASAP!

Across the globe, mid-May to June mark the months when we can enjoy the beauty of the fluffiest flower – the peony! From breathtaking bouquets of peonies to diverse peony-inspired products including candles, cupcakes and cakes from local artisans, Flowwow is bringing only the best and brightest to your doorstep!

These bouquets are the perfect gifts for birthdays, the upcoming Eid-Al-Adha, or just a special surprise. They’re delivered fresh, and with the right kind of care can keep you smiling for days!

Check out the entire Peonymania collection here!

1. Last day to win burgers for a year at The Stables’ Beer & Burger Festival!

Get ready for a feast like no other! The Stables, your favourite British gastropub, is throwing the ultimate Beer and Burger Festival until June 8.

Participate in the epic Slider Burger Challenge, and you can win 52 FREE burgers throughout the span of a year! All you have to do is devour 3 classic beef sliders, 3 BBQ chicken sliders, 1 portion of beer-battered onion rings, 1 chocolate Guinness mousse cup, and 1 pint of beer of your choice. The quickest to complete the challenge, alone or with up to three friends, can claim free burgers for a year.

orrr pre-order the colossal burger, ‘The Tower Takedown,’ available in chicken or beef. This towering masterpiece features four layers of succulent beef or chicken patties, generously topped with cheese, and weighs about 1.4 kilos. Plus, it comes with a side portion of beer-battered onion rings for the ultimate indulgence. Priced at AED 149.

There are 8 new burgers, beer tasting stations, and so much more! Don’t miss out on the best British pub experience in town!

Where? The Stables Dubai, 32 Sheikh Zayed Rd, Trade Centre 1, Dubai When? Until June 8, 2024 Time? All Day Price? Starting from AED 99 Contact? 054 417 7028 or Website: The Stables Dubai

READ NEXT: These Are The Top 10 Shopping Malls That Are Worth Your Buck In Dubai

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.