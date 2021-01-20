Emirates Will Trial A New COVID Digital Passport

One of the first airlines in the world to do it, Emirates announced it will begin trailing the IATA travel pass in April.

A global digital platform for COVID-19 updates and test verification, The IATA Travel Pass is an app for COVID-19 updates to help passengers securely manage their travel in line with any government requirements for COVID-19 testing or vaccine information.

As an Emirates passenger, you can create a ‘digital passport’ to verify your pre-travel test or vaccination meets the requirements of the destination. You will also be able to share the test and vaccination certificates with authorities and airlines to facilitate travel before you reach the airport.

It will also be a place to find accurate information on travel and entry requirements for all destinations regardless of where they are travelling from and include a registry of testing and eventually vaccination centres – making it more convenient for passengers to find testing centres and labs at their departure location which meet the standards for testing and vaccination requirements of their destination, according to Emirates.