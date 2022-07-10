Emirates Is Currently Serving A Limited-Time Eid Menu That Celebrates Emirati Heritage

From the ninth to the twelfth of July, Emirates is offering a special menu to all passengers in every cabin class across several routes in honor of Eid ul Adha.

The menu consists of traditional Emirati Eid dishes and will be served till July 12

Over 60 routes will offer this cuisine.

All flights from Dubai to the Far East, India, the Middle East, the Gulf region, and Europe have been selected to offer this service.