د . إAEDSRر . س

Emirates

Emirates Is Currently Serving A Limited-Time Eid Menu That Celebrates Emirati Heritage

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

From the ninth to the twelfth of July, Emirates is offering a special menu to all passengers in every cabin class across several routes in honor of Eid ul Adha.

The menu consists of traditional Emirati Eid dishes and will be served till July 12

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emirates (@emirates)

Over 60 routes will offer this cuisine.

All flights from Dubai to the Far East, India, the Middle East, the Gulf region, and Europe have been selected to offer this service.

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer