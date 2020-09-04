Hurrah – Emirates Will Soon Be Resuming Flights To Amman

Great news – Emirates will start flying to Amman, Jordan, again in just days!

The airline announced that flights to Jordan’s capital will resume on September 8

Amman has become the eighth Middle East destination in the Emirates’ current flight network, as the airline gradually resumes operations while keeping in consideration the safety of its customers, crew and communities.

Flights from Dubai to Amman will operate as a daily service on the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER and can be booked online or via travel agents.

COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.

Passengers flying to and from Jordan have to meet the requirements of their destination.