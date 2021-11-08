Expo 2020
17 Places That Serve Up Drinks And A Fabulous Time At Expo 2020 Dubai
17 Places That Serve Up Drinks At Expo 2020 Dubai
BUZZINGGG to try these!
Tucked away within districts or standing tall on rooftops, you’ll find some incredible resto and bar options at Expo. From the UAE”s first-ever burrata bar (the genie granted my wish!), and a world-exclusive Japanese Korean restaurant to the world’s largest African food hall and HEAPS more… This list is a small summary of exactly where you can find the best bars and restaurants at Expo.
Save this page for your next Expo visit, here are most of the places serving drinks at Expo
17. Iris, the Lebanese export is serving up drinks in an elegant lounge situation
Opening Times: Saturday-Wednesday: 10:00 – 01:00 Thursday-Friday: 10:00 – 01:00
Location: Al Forsan Park – First Floor, Food Hall 3
View this post on Instagram
16. The Irish Village does exactly what it says on the tin, a mini-Irish village right next to Jubilee Park
Opening Times: Saturday-Wednesday: 11:00 – 00:00 Thursday-Friday: 11:00 – 01:00
Location: Jubilee Park – Ground Floor
View this post on Instagram
15. Alkebulan (1st Floor) – Jiko and Bar Cane – the world’s first African dining hall is a must-visit
Opening Times: Saturday-Wednesday: 10:00 – 00:00Thursday-Friday: 10:00 – 01:00
Location: Jubilee – Food Hall 2
View this post on Instagram
14. Subbing in for Garden on 8 – Garden on 1 Sports Lounge is a chill sports bar featuring live music, live sports, bingo and quiz nights
Opening Times: Saturday-Wednesday: 12:00 – 23:30 Thursday-Friday: 12:00 – 01:00
Location: Mobility District, Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub
View this post on Instagram
13. Jubilee Mixology is a STUNNING rooftop bar with breath-taking views and a whopped incredible menu – book in advance to secure a spot
Book it in here
Opening Times: Saturday-Wednesday 10:00am – 00:00
Thursday-Friday: 10:00-1am
Location: Al Wasl, Rooftop, Parcel C
View this post on Instagram
12. Mudrá, a Paraguay import serving up plant-based cuisine and stunning rooftop views
Book it in here
Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday: 10:00 – 00:00 Thursday-Friday: 10:00 – 01:00
Location: Sustainability District – Rooftop, Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion
View this post on Instagram
11. Scarpetta brings you the UAE’s FIRST Burrata bar, do you even need any more information?
Book it in here
Opening times: Saturday – Wednesday: 11:00 – 00:00; Thursday-Friday: 11:00 – 01:00
Location: Mobility District, Ground Floor, MS 02, right side
View this post on Instagram
10. Kojaki, a world exclusive Japanese Korean concept, and the food looks DELISHIII
Book it in here
Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday 10:00 – 00:00; Thursday-Friday: 11:00-01:00
Location: Opportunity District, First Floor, 0S 07, left side
View this post on Instagram
9. DA by CrabChic, Russian seafood, modern art, shisha, and a rooftop terrace – Freamy
Book it in here
Opening Times: Saturday-Wednesday: 10:00 – 00:00 Thursday-Friday: 10:00 – 01:00
Location: Al Wasl – Parcel A Rooftop
View this post on Instagram
8. Your new favourite local Aussie Bar just opened up at Expo
Opening Time: Saturday – Wednesday 10:00 – 00:00 Thursday – Friday 10:00 – 01:00
Location: Australia Pavilion, Mobility District
View this post on Instagram
7. BeHAPPY is a casual Belgian bar serving up hops and more
Opening Times: Saturday – Wednesday 10:00 – 22:00 Thursday – Friday 10:00 – 22:00
Location: Belgium Pavilion, Mobility District
6. Bohemia Original Beer Restaurant is a modern Czech bar in the Czech Republic Pavilion
Opening Times: Saturday – Wednesday 10:00 – 00:00 Thursday – Friday 12:00 – 01:00
Location: Czech Republic Pavilion, Sustainability District
View this post on Instagram
5. Eat, drink and be Swiss at this swish rooftop bar at the Switzerland Pavilion
4. Tiaki at the New Zealand pavilion serves up a fabulous menu featuring key NZ ingredients accompanied by the finest New Zealand vines
View this post on Instagram
3. The Lithuanian Bistro serves up local Lithuanian draught hops and cocktails too
View this post on Instagram
2. Visit Thailand at Expo with a trip to Long Chim eatery by David Thompson
View this post on Instagram
1. The National is by famed chef and Food Network host Geoffrey Zakarian
It’s a grand café serving Zakarian’s American eats.
View this post on Instagram