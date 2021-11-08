17 Places That Serve Up Drinks And A Fabulous Time At Expo 2020 Dubai

17 Places That Serve Up Drinks At Expo 2020 Dubai

BUZZINGGG to try these!

Tucked away within districts or standing tall on rooftops, you’ll find some incredible resto and bar options at Expo. From the UAE”s first-ever burrata bar (the genie granted my wish!), and a world-exclusive Japanese Korean restaurant to the world’s largest African food hall and HEAPS more… This list is a small summary of exactly where you can find the best bars and restaurants at Expo.

Save this page for your next Expo visit, here are most of the places serving drinks at Expo

17. Iris, the Lebanese export is serving up drinks in an elegant lounge situation

Opening Times: Saturday-Wednesday: 10:00 – 01:00 Thursday-Friday: 10:00 – 01:00

Location: Al Forsan Park – First Floor, Food Hall 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iris at Expo 2020 (@irisexpo)

16. The Irish Village does exactly what it says on the tin, a mini-Irish village right next to Jubilee Park

Opening Times: Saturday-Wednesday: 11:00 – 00:00 Thursday-Friday: 11:00 – 01:00

Location: Jubilee Park – Ground Floor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Irish Village Dubai (@theirishvillage)

15. Alkebulan (1st Floor) – Jiko and Bar Cane – the world’s first African dining hall is a must-visit

Opening Times: Saturday-Wednesday: 10:00 – 00:00Thursday-Friday: 10:00 – 01:00

Location: Jubilee – Food Hall 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alkebulan (@alkebulandininghall)

14. Subbing in for Garden on 8 – Garden on 1 Sports Lounge is a chill sports bar featuring live music, live sports, bingo and quiz nights

Opening Times: Saturday-Wednesday: 12:00 – 23:30 Thursday-Friday: 12:00 – 01:00

Location: Mobility District, Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garden on 1 (@gardenon1)

13. Jubilee Mixology is a STUNNING rooftop bar with breath-taking views and a whopped incredible menu – book in advance to secure a spot

Book it in here

Opening Times: Saturday-Wednesday 10:00am – 00:00

Thursday-Friday: 10:00-1am

Location: Al Wasl, Rooftop, Parcel C

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jubilee Gastronomy (@jubileegastronomy)

12. Mudrá, a Paraguay import serving up plant-based cuisine and stunning rooftop views

Book it in here

Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday: 10:00 – 00:00 Thursday-Friday: 10:00 – 01:00

Location: Sustainability District – Rooftop, Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MUDRÁ (@mudraplantbased)

11. Scarpetta brings you the UAE’s FIRST Burrata bar, do you even need any more information?

Book it in here

Opening times: Saturday – Wednesday: 11:00 – 00:00; Thursday-Friday: 11:00 – 01:00

Location: Mobility District, Ground Floor, MS 02, right side

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarpetta (@scarpettarestaurants)

10. Kojaki, a world exclusive Japanese Korean concept, and the food looks DELISHIII

Book it in here

Opening times: Saturday-Wednesday 10:00 – 00:00; Thursday-Friday: 11:00-01:00

Location: Opportunity District, First Floor, 0S 07, left side

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kojakidubai (@kojakidubai)

9. DA by CrabChic, Russian seafood, modern art, shisha, and a rooftop terrace – Freamy

Book it in here

Opening Times: Saturday-Wednesday: 10:00 – 00:00 Thursday-Friday: 10:00 – 01:00

Location: Al Wasl – Parcel A Rooftop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CrabChic (@dabycrabchic)

8. Your new favourite local Aussie Bar just opened up at Expo

Opening Time: Saturday – Wednesday 10:00 – 00:00 Thursday – Friday 10:00 – 01:00

Location: Australia Pavilion, Mobility District

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Australian Pavilion Expo 2020 (@expo2020australia)

7. BeHAPPY is a casual Belgian bar serving up hops and more

Opening Times: Saturday – Wednesday 10:00 – 22:00 Thursday – Friday 10:00 – 22:00

Location: Belgium Pavilion, Mobility District

6. Bohemia Original Beer Restaurant is a modern Czech bar in the Czech Republic Pavilion

Opening Times: Saturday – Wednesday 10:00 – 00:00 Thursday – Friday 12:00 – 01:00

Location: Czech Republic Pavilion, Sustainability District

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Czech Republic Pavilion (@czexpo2020)

5. Eat, drink and be Swiss at this swish rooftop bar at the Switzerland Pavilion

Learn more here

4. Tiaki at the New Zealand pavilion serves up a fabulous menu featuring key NZ ingredients accompanied by the finest New Zealand vines

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiaki Restaurant (@tiakirestaurant)

3. The Lithuanian Bistro serves up local Lithuanian draught hops and cocktails too

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lithuania EXPO 2020 (@lithuania_expo2020)

2. Visit Thailand at Expo with a trip to Long Chim eatery by David Thompson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Long Chim Dubai (@longchimdubai)

1. The National is by famed chef and Food Network host Geoffrey Zakarian

It’s a grand café serving Zakarian’s American eats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geoffrey Zakarian (@geoffreyzakarian)

Read here: The Big Events Happening In Expo In November