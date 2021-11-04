The Big Events Happening In Expo In November

There are about 60 live shows happening EVERY DAY at Expo 2020 Dubai, it’s hard to know what’s going down on the day you’re visiting. To make your journey a little easier we’re gonna highlight the ones that you might like for the month of November!

Here are all the MAJOR vents taking place at Expo this November

Netherlands: Airman By Another Kind of Blue

3 November, 2021

These guys have earned their spots on the finals of America’s and Britain’s Got Talent and now they’re coming to Expo! They’re gonna be performing a groundbreaking drone show combined with music and dance. It’s so unique, you have to see it!

Ireland: Riverdance at Expo

4 & 10 & 14 November, 2021

At the Jubilee Stage, Expo is merging Emirati instrumentation with slick choreography to put on a brilliant Irish Riverdance! You know it’s something you’re gonna wanna see!

Nancy Ajram and Ragheb Alama are performing as part of the Infinite Night series

12 November, 2021

Expo 2020 Dubai’s Infinite Night Series is welcoming Arabic pop superstars Nancy Ajram and Ragheb Alama. Their performances will be live-streamed from the Al Wasl Dome so everyone can be part of the magical night!

Monaco Les Ballets de Monte Carlo

13 November, 2021

This event is unmissable! Seeing as it will be the National Day of Monaco at Expo, they will be hosting an impeccable 45-minute show by this famous classical ballet troupe. They were established in 1985 by the Princess of Hanover so you know it’ll be a majestic show.

World’s Largest Jiu-Jitsu Lesson by Brazil

15 November, 2021

In 2015, 2,481 participants set the record a new Guinness World Record for the largest Jiu-Jitsu lesson in Abu Dhabi. Expo 2020 intends on beating that record! So what are you waiting for? Be part of the martial art spectacle!

Firdaus Orchestra with A.R. Rahman

16 November, 2021

A.R. Rahman is coming back this November to direct the Firdaus Orchestra! The Orchestra is a pioneering women’s ensemble developed exclusively for Expo. This just paves the way for female musicians in the Arab world.

Morocco: A Moment Of Gathering

19 November, 2021

Enjoy the multicultural musical medley as this group perform Berber and Arabic music mixed with African rhythms. The group comprises of 7 musicians from 4 countries (Morocco, Mali, Senegal, and Ivory Coast) and they’re called Mbokka Project (meaning kinship in the Wolof language)

World Chess Championship 2021

24 November, 2021

If you appreciate The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix, this event might be up your ally. The final match of the World Chess Championship 2021 will be played by world champion Magnus Carlsen and Ian Nepomniachtchi. It’s a BIG deal so be sure to pass by the Dubai Exhibition Centre.

Saudi Arabia: Poetry Series

27 November, 2021

Expo is bringing world-renowned and emerging poets from KSA, the Gulf and the wider Arabic-speaking world to perform together in a 2-hour poetry slam mixed with music from the KSA House band!

