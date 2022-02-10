د . إAEDSRر . س

Expo 2020

Expo 2020 Dubai Tickets Will Be Sold For AED50 To Mark The Last 50 Days

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Expo 2020 Dubai is coming to an end on March 31, 2022, and it’s safe to say it has been the World’s Greatest Show! And since there are only 50 days left, they decided to slash their seasonal pass tickets to just AED50!

This means visitors can get unlimited entry to the site until Expo closes its doors.

Also Read: LIVE UPDATES: Prince William In The UAE

The Seasonal Pass Finale is here so you can access Expo 2020 Dubai as many times as you like for AED50

Only the AED50 Seasonal Pass Finale and the AED275 Premium Experience one-day pass will be the only tickets available

The Seasonal Pass Finale will give ticket holders access on any day they wish, with the exception of prior reservations to some places. It’s available for purchase to visitors between the ages of 18 and 59. Kids and youth from 6 – 17 years old, senior citizens above the age of 60, and People Of Determination can still access the site for free.

The Premium Experience one-day pass for AED275 includes a fast track entry to the site, dedicated concierge, valet parking, a Garden in the Sky voucher, access to the premium lounge and access to select business events. It’s super bougie.

This is your chance to snatch the AED50 ticket to Expo before it’s all over! 50 days will pass by super fast and the events are only getting more exciting. Celebrate the upcoming National Days of India, the Philippines, UK, USA, Argentina, Jamaica, South Africa and Ireland.

The Lovin Dubai Show: UAE Public Venues Can Return To FULL Capacity In Mid-February

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer