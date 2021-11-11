Get Weekday Expo Passes For AED45 For A Limited Time

Follow all the latest Expo 2020 updates from the Lovin Dubai live blog

The November weekday offer is here.

Adults can get a weekday ticket for just AED45 – that’s half price peeps! It’s valid from Sunday to Thursday until the end of the month and features 10 Smart Queue Bookings for participating pavilions and attractions, so you can skip waiting in long lines which is PERFECT if you wanna visit during the busy periods and still get a lot in!

Important info for visiting

If you are vaccinated and 18 years and above, you must present proof of at least one dose of any COVID vaccine recognised by any Expo 2020 participating country or the World Health Organisation (WHO)

If you are unvaccinated and 18 years and above, you must present a negative PCR test certificate for a test conducted within the last 72 hours

PCR tests are free of charge at the DHA Expo 2020 PCR Testing Facility for unvaccinated visitors, ages 18 and above, who have a 1-Day Ticket (Adult, Student, Senior or companion of the person of determination) or Multi-Day Pass (Adult, Student, Senior or companion of the person of determination)

Please take the PCR test at least one day before your visit to Expo as results will take up to 10 hours. You will not be allowed into the site without a negative PCR test result

Everything you need to know about tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai)

The schedule is packed and each weekend the events keep getting better – Usain Bolt will be at Expo this weekend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai)

See all the big events happening this November here

There are about 60 live shows happening EVERY DAY at Expo 2020 Dubai, it’s hard to know what’s going down on the day you’re visiting. To make your journey a little easier we’re gonna highlight the ones that you might like for the month of November!

Read it here