Now Enjoy An Extra Hour At All Your Fav Pavilions At Expo 2020 Dubai

Doesn’t it feel like Expo 2020 was inaugurated only yesterday with all the fanfare in the world? Then in the blink of an eye, we flew from October 2021 to March 2022 and now it’s official the last running month of the Expo – WAIT WHAT?!

Hate to break to you peeps, but this is the last month where you get to enjoy the world’s greatest show

But there are so many pavilions you haven’t visited yet? No worries, you need to make the best of the time you have left. Your deadline is March 31st. Tick tock tick tock

And to aid your endeavour to completely visit all the countries before the Expo is gone forever, the pavilions will now stay open for an extra hour to accommodate all your visitations – Woohoooo!

The Country Pavilions will now be open till 11 pm!

As of 28 February, Expo 2020 has reached almost 16 million visitations – JUST WOAH. And now there’s only about a month left to go. Make the best out of this while you can – don’t miss out on the world’s greatest show!

