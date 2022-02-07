YouTuber Casey Neistat Literally Just Lost His Watch At DXB But Hopes Are High He'll Get It Back

Following a sterling effort by Dubai Police, who returned AED33,000 cash to a woman’s home in BULGARIA after she lost her purse in Dubai, we have high hopes for YouTube Casey Neistat…

One of the true OG content creators, the vlogger-turned-media entrepreneur tweeted this morning that he lost his custom made apple watch at security.

I left my custom apple watch at security in the @emirates terminal in Dubai. if anyone finds it please gimme a call. i really liked that watch. (my phone number is embroidered under where it says ‘REWARD’) thank you

He added in a follow-up post that he’s been stuck in a similar situation before, and had no luck recovering the lost item then either

People jumped into the thread to praise the lost property team at the airport

Lost and found team assembling at DXB to return the watch

via GIPHY