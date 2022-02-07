Navigate
  • Casey Fitzgerald in FeatureLatest

YouTuber Casey Neistat Literally Just Lost His Watch At DXB But Hopes Are High He'll Get It Back

Following a sterling effort by Dubai Police, who returned AED33,000 cash to a woman’s home in BULGARIA after she lost her purse in Dubai, we have high hopes for YouTube Casey Neistat…

One of the true OG content creators, the vlogger-turned-media entrepreneur tweeted this morning that he lost his custom made apple watch at security.

I left my custom apple watch at security in the  @emirates terminal in Dubai. if anyone finds it please gimme a call. i really liked that watch. (my phone number is embroidered under where it says ‘REWARD’) thank you

He added in a follow-up post that he’s been stuck in a similar situation before, and had no luck recovering the lost item then either

People jumped into the thread to praise the lost property team at the airport

Lost and found team assembling at DXB to return the watch

 

via GIPHY

Related Post
  1. EXCLUSIVE: John Newman Will Headline UK National Day At Expo

    Following the news that Prince William is coming to celebrate UK National Day at Expo,…

  2. Dubai Mourns The Death Of 'India's Nightingale' Lata Mangeshkar

    India lost an icon on Sunday, February 6 and the world is in mourning. Lata…

  3. This Dubai TikToker Shares The Best True Horrifying Stories That Took Place In The Region

    You’ve definitely come across his videos if you watch TikTok in the region. His name…

  4. A Bulgarian Traveler Got Over AED33,000 Returned To Her After Misplacing Them In Dubai Airport

    It’s stories like these that prove that people can be kind and Dubai is just…

  5. Abu Dhabi-Based Anghami Celebrates Going Public On Nasdaq In Style

    If you remember back in March 2021, Anghami announced that they were going to be…