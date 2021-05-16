د . إAEDSRر . س

A 9-Year-Old Dubai DJ Enters A Worldwide Competition And She KILLS IT

DJ Michelle Rasul is making headlines worldwide.

She’s a super talented 9-year-old DJ, she competes at an international level and she now claims the title of the world’s youngest DJ after she was the youngest EVER competitor in the 2021 DMC World DJ Championship… when she placed 14 out of 85 in the portable scratch category!

Next up, she wants to beat her Dad, who placed 9th in the comp! Taking inspo’ from her talented Dad, the Azerbaijan musician said she wanted to be a world-famous DJ, and the story started there.

Michelle was the youngest-ever competitor at the international DJ competition and wowed the judges with her incredible skills

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DJ MICHELLE (@iamdjmichelle)

Girl’s got SERIOUS talent! Event organisers gave her a virtual STANDING ovation after witnessing her DJ slaying skills

Every year we hope to see the girls enter the DMC World Championship challenge. There have been far too few in years gone by and so, from England, I give Michelle a standing ovation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DJ MICHELLE (@iamdjmichelle)

Great to see young talent making international headlines – well done Michelle!

Incredible effort, Michelle came 9th in the whole comp

Representing UAE! I’m so excited! Fingers crossed 🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽Thank you for your support and all your kind messages you sent me! Much love. My entry video is live on my YouTube channel

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DJ MICHELLE (@iamdjmichelle)

