A 9-Year-Old Dubai DJ Enters A Worldwide Competition And She KILLS IT

DJ Michelle Rasul is making headlines worldwide.

She’s a super talented 9-year-old DJ, she competes at an international level and she now claims the title of the world’s youngest DJ after she was the youngest EVER competitor in the 2021 DMC World DJ Championship… when she placed 14 out of 85 in the portable scratch category!

Next up, she wants to beat her Dad, who placed 9th in the comp! Taking inspo’ from her talented Dad, the Azerbaijan musician said she wanted to be a world-famous DJ, and the story started there.

Michelle was the youngest-ever competitor at the international DJ competition and wowed the judges with her incredible skills