Feature
A 9-Year-Old Dubai DJ Enters A Worldwide Competition And She KILLS IT
DJ Michelle Rasul is making headlines worldwide.
She’s a super talented 9-year-old DJ, she competes at an international level and she now claims the title of the world’s youngest DJ after she was the youngest EVER competitor in the 2021 DMC World DJ Championship… when she placed 14 out of 85 in the portable scratch category!
Next up, she wants to beat her Dad, who placed 9th in the comp! Taking inspo’ from her talented Dad, the Azerbaijan musician said she wanted to be a world-famous DJ, and the story started there.
Michelle was the youngest-ever competitor at the international DJ competition and wowed the judges with her incredible skills
Girl’s got SERIOUS talent! Event organisers gave her a virtual STANDING ovation after witnessing her DJ slaying skills
Every year we hope to see the girls enter the DMC World Championship challenge. There have been far too few in years gone by and so, from England, I give Michelle a standing ovation.
Great to see young talent making international headlines – well done Michelle!
Incredible effort, Michelle came 9th in the whole comp
Representing UAE! I’m so excited! Fingers crossed 🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽Thank you for your support and all your kind messages you sent me! Much love. My entry video is live on my YouTube channel
View this post on Instagram
READ NEXT: The Pinoy Miss Universe STUNS In This Dubai Designer’s Couture Gown
Miss Philippines Rabiya Mateo is taking on Miss Universe right now and she is STUNNING in a gown by Dubai-based designer Furne One Amato.