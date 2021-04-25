The Baby Sharks Who Started Their Lives At Atlantis Get Ocean Release

Baby sharks enter open water for the first time!

Fifteen juvenile Arabian Carpet Sharks and two Honeycomb Stingrays were released back into the ocean, and their new home, at Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary.

The Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary is a preserved wetland situated along the coast and made up of coral reefs, mangroves, seagrass beds, sandy beaches and soon to be home to Dubai’s newest Mangrove forest.

The Arabian Carpet Sharks were bred at the Aquarium at Atlantis, The Palm, before their first release into a natural environment. Each of the animals is between 10 months and a year old, they were born at Atlantis’ Fish Hospital and carefully monitored before they were fit to be released into the wild, according to Atlantis.

And worried swimmers, fear not! There are 350 species of shark and the vast majority are not harmful to humans.

