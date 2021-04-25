Feature
The Baby Sharks Who Started Their Lives At Atlantis Get Ocean Release
Baby sharks enter open water for the first time!
Fifteen juvenile Arabian Carpet Sharks and two Honeycomb Stingrays were released back into the ocean, and their new home, at Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary.
The Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary is a preserved wetland situated along the coast and made up of coral reefs, mangroves, seagrass beds, sandy beaches and soon to be home to Dubai’s newest Mangrove forest.
The Arabian Carpet Sharks were bred at the Aquarium at Atlantis, The Palm, before their first release into a natural environment. Each of the animals is between 10 months and a year old, they were born at Atlantis’ Fish Hospital and carefully monitored before they were fit to be released into the wild, according to Atlantis.
And worried swimmers, fear not! There are 350 species of shark and the vast majority are not harmful to humans.
The vets at Atlantis also released a sting ray to the Shark Lagoon
Amazing work by the world-famous aquarium which is home to more than 65,000 marine animals
We go to every length possible to make sure each and every animal is healthy and cared for and regularly carry out a number of initiatives to maintain the environmental sustainability. Everyone has a part to play in making sure that future generations can enjoy Dubai and the ocean as much as we are able to. We look forward to continuing this initiative with the Dubai Municipality.
Photos of the release at the Jebel Ali Wildlife sanctuary are being shared worldwide
The same wildlife sanctuary will also host a new mangrove forest, where one million trees will be planted
A wildlife sanctuary has become the latest mangrove forest in Dubai that will help protect and host endangered marine species. One million trees will be planted at the Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary which will comprise coral reefs, mangroves, sea grass beds and a natural beach. pic.twitter.com/XxlKXP17wB
— Kari Isomaa (@KariIsomaa) April 23, 2021