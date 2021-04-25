Take Action And Help Restore 100 Million Trees by 2025

The challenge to battle climate change is on! People are uniting in the fight, and the latest research from Mastercard has shown we are increasingly aware of eco-conscious spending and are ready and willing to take action. The study revealed that 96% of UAE adults are willing to take personal action to support sustainability issues. We have one life to protect this earth and if you’re inspired to participate in the movement (strength in numbers, people!) The Priceless Planet Coalition, formed by Mastercard, is calling businesses and consumers to do their part for the environment. Learn more and get involved here The Mastercard Priceless Planet Coalition aims to restore and protect 100 million trees by 2025 and ultimately fight climate change

Protect this beautiful earth by recognising the importance of trees Trees may look good in your garden, but they are also vital to our earth’s survival. Trees give us oxygen, they also stabilise the soil, limit erosion, provide a natural habitat for wildlife and improve downstream water quality. What’s not to love?! And so the Mastercard Priceless Planet Coalition’s commitment to plant and restore 100 million trees is an admirable one. The fantastic initiative has drawn willing global partners, in the space of one year. To date 50 partners including Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates NBD and Network International have pledged to support the cause. Guided by leading climate science experts, the 100 million trees will be planted in areas that need it most. For example, 1.2 million trees in Kenya will include a mix of native species, including fruit and fodder trees. Reforesting these important catchment areas will help to store more water within the soils, regulating its release into rivers and streams. The tree roots will also bind the soil along the river buffers, helping improve water quality downstream. Food production will be improved as well. This catchment restoration will create reliable sources of water, and the planting of a mix of high-value fruit trees will create crops that can be consumed locally and sold to markets. Reforestation efforts in Brazil and Australia are also part of the Priceless Planet Coalition initiative.