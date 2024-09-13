Lovin Life In Dubai With Abdu Rozik: Swanky Gyms, Learning Arabic & Epic Eats!

Lovin Life in Dubai is a content series flexing the very best of this incredible city. Every week, dive into exclusive episodes where A-Listers reveal what they love most about Dubai…

Lovin Life in Dubai with… Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik moved to Dubai four years ago, knowing very little English. Fast forward to today, and he’s become one of the city’s most recognizable social media stars. He made appearances on the hit Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss and was even a special guest at the Ambani wedding, often dubbed the wedding of the decade.

From humble beginnings in a Tajikistani village to becoming a social media sensation (and an influencer boxing legend!) in the Middle East, Abdu now calls Dubai his second home. In this episode of Lovin Live, you’ll get a glimpse into how Abdu is leaving his mark on Middle Eastern culture, from embracing the city’s lifestyle, to learning Arabic in his spare time.

In this episode of Lovin Live in Dubai with Abdu Rozik, he takes you on a tour of his favourite places in Dubai, from his swanky gym and favourite places to eat to his most extravagant purchases

