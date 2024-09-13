Inspo

Lovin Life In Dubai With Abdu Rozik: Swanky Gyms, Learning Arabic & Epic Eats!

Avatar
By
Abdu Rozik
Lovin Life in Dubai is a content series flexing the very best of this incredible city. Every week, dive into exclusive episodes where A-Listers reveal what they love most about Dubai…

Lovin Life in Dubai with… Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik moved to Dubai four years ago, knowing very little English. Fast forward to today, and he’s become one of the city’s most recognizable social media stars. He made appearances on the hit Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss and was even a special guest at the Ambani wedding, often dubbed the wedding of the decade.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

From humble beginnings in a Tajikistani village to becoming a social media sensation (and an influencer boxing legend!) in the Middle East, Abdu now calls Dubai his second home. In this episode of Lovin Live, you’ll get a glimpse into how Abdu is leaving his mark on Middle Eastern culture, from embracing the city’s lifestyle, to learning Arabic in his spare time.

In this episode of Lovin Live in Dubai with Abdu Rozik, he takes you on a tour of his favourite places in Dubai, from his swanky gym and favourite places to eat to his most extravagant purchases

Recommended

Lovin Life In Dubai With Abdu Rozik: Swanky Gyms, Learning Arabic & Epic Eats!Lovin Life In Dubai With Abdu Rozik: Swanky Gyms, Learning Arabic & Epic Eats!Dubai After Dark: Must-Attend Nightlife Events Happening This Season!Dubai After Dark: Must-Attend Nightlife Events Happening This Season!The 5 Coolest Theme Parks To Explore In DubaiThe 5 Coolest Theme Parks To Explore In Dubai

Watch Lovin Life in Dubai on YouTube now…

Watch next: Lovin Life With Rizwan Sajan: The Surprising Morning Habit Behind His Billion-Dollar Success

Post Views: 3
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service