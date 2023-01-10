Inspo
Here’s How Much A Night In A Suite At Atlantis The Royal Costs
Mini-pillow menus, unpacking services, private infinity pools and ultra-unique dining concepts… Atlantis The Royal is a whole new level of Extra right here in Dubai.
With Beyonce listed as the top performer on opening night, you can rest assured this WILL be the biggest opening of 2023, but fanfare and little luxuries aside, what’s it going to be like to stay there?
They’re calling it, ‘the most ultra-luxury experiential resort in the world’
Once opened, the hotel will be a haven for foodies, featuring 17 restaurants and bars from culinary icons including Gaston Acurio, Ariana Bundy, Costas Spiliadis, and Jose Andres. Nobu is opening its first pool and beach club there and Heston Blumenthal is introducing a new dining concept to the world. And the hotel is already in high demand with limited availability in the coming months…
Guest bookings at Atlantis The Royal are available from February 10 and Booking.com shows availability for a terrace suite from approximately AED17k
The website lists the availability of Sky Pool Villas in March on a two-night booking basis from AED19,260
Regular room availability is harder to come by, but if you search summer dates, Booking.com shows availability for 2 nights from AED4,461 for a Seascape King room
hashtag tempted!