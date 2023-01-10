Here’s How Much A Night In A Suite At Atlantis The Royal Costs

Mini-pillow menus, unpacking services, private infinity pools and ultra-unique dining concepts… Atlantis The Royal is a whole new level of Extra right here in Dubai.

With Beyonce listed as the top performer on opening night, you can rest assured this WILL be the biggest opening of 2023, but fanfare and little luxuries aside, what’s it going to be like to stay there?

They’re calling it, ‘the most ultra-luxury experiential resort in the world’

Once opened, the hotel will be a haven for foodies, featuring 17 restaurants and bars from culinary icons including Gaston Acurio, Ariana Bundy, Costas Spiliadis, and Jose Andres. Nobu is opening its first pool and beach club there and Heston Blumenthal is introducing a new dining concept to the world. And the hotel is already in high demand with limited availability in the coming months…

Guest bookings at Atlantis The Royal are available from February 10 and Booking.com shows availability for a terrace suite from approximately AED17k

The website lists the availability of Sky Pool Villas in March on a two-night booking basis from AED19,260

These suites are super spacious. It’s a Three Bedroom Sky Terrace Suite that connects to Guest Rooms featuring an additional king and two queen beds. The private terrace and inviting living room are the go-to spots to enjoy a breakfast together or pre-party for an eventful night, according to the website.

Regular room availability is harder to come by, but if you search summer dates, Booking.com shows availability for 2 nights from AED4,461 for a Seascape King room

hashtag tempted!

The hotel is 43 storeys high and features 795-rooms and Queen Bey herself is performing at the very grand opening this month

via GIPHY