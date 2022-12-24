Beyonce Is Returning Back To The Stage After Four Years And Her First Performance Is Going To Be In Dubai!

Queen Bey’s comeback after a four year performance hiatus is going to be right here in Dubai on 21 January 2023

With all the UK tabloids getting confused about which Atlantis Beyonce is going to letting her vocals ring out on, we know that Dubai’s newest icon Atlantis The Royal is all prepped for welcoming the star-studded music queen.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, the megastar was paid $24 million to perform at the Atlantis ahead of her Renaissance world tour. Rest assured, queen Beyonce is going all in with a solid one hour long performance.

Plus, Swedish House Mafia is all set to DJ the after party of the celebratory events the hotel has organized. Apparently, it is no surprise that the invites for the private event are the “hottest tickets in town”.

According to the UK tabloid The Sun,“Tickets are like gold dust and it will be a who’s who of the showbiz world on the night.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Read more: Dubai-Based Salt Bae Just Got Banned From The Finals Of A 2023 US Football Tournament After His FIFA World Cup Intrusion