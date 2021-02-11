6 Socially Distanced And COVID-Proof Activities To Do This Weekend

Best Of Dubai

It’s HERE. The weekend is HEREEEEE. The one you’ve been waiting for. It’s a weekend of fun, frolics and all the good things that come with trekking, dining and more. So go forth and enjoy, Dubai is BUZZING with COVID-proofed activities this weekend! ALSO CHECK OUT: 10 Amazing Places To Spend Valentine’s Day In Dubai 2021

6. Spend the weekend with your one true love… SHOPPING!! Get your V-Day discounted shopping on at Burjuman! Get the best bargains on clothes, children’s items, everyday items and more! Date and time? Saturday, Feb 13 from 10am-4pm Where? Burjuman Mall, in the main atrium (above Carrefour) For more deets, click here boo.

5. Give in to your foodie desires with Hardee’s GCC-wide “Go All In” campaign! Serving you with premium quality burgers all day, erraday The resto’s new premium quality burgers ooze of bold flavours, fresh ingredients and superior guest experience. This weekend, live in the moment ‘nd head to your nearest Hardee’s for a cheat day well worth the wait. With their premium quality Angus beef, 100% whole muscle chicken, hand-scooped ice-cream shakes made with 100% real ice-cream and fresh veggie, you’ll be eating tasty and quality fast food. Through “Go All In” Hardee’s has seen a 180° transformation of product, packaging, uniform, technology-enabled interventions and speed of service. Customers can choose to either dine-in or opt for home delivery or takeaway. To place your cheat-fest orders, click here.

4. Flash Sale! The ultimate indoor adventure is waiting at Tepfactor Dubai Grab a team and push your limits to the test. This is a combo of 21 brilliant challenges, a mix of physical and mental workouts which welcomes all ages and abilities! A perf activity for this weekend, there’s even 50% off the 2-hour experience every weekend in Feb. WHOOP! Adults 99AED for 2 hours

Kids 79AED for 2 hours Prebook your tickets on Platinum List. More deets on Tepfactor.ae.

3. Make your way to Dubai’s ARTE Market in Times Square Center to check out the work of some of the UAE’s most creative talents Join ARTE The Maker’s Market at Times Square Center for the most diverse gathering of creatives under one roof. Check out the best that the UAE has to offer in hand-created, unique products ranging from art, jewellery, fashion, home decor, sweet delights, and more. When? Friday, Feb 12 Duration? 8 hrs long, from 10am to 6pm Entry? FREE! For more deets, click here.

2. If the dance life is the ultimate life for you then this Virtual Dance Concert will be right up your alley! The FREE online event will host talented students performing mesmerizing and graceful dance numbers. Tune in! When? Friday, Feb 12 Time? 5pm-6pm Price? FREE For more deets click here.

1. Break the monotony of the everyday routine with by embarking on the Donkey Trail fit for beginners in Ras Al Khaimah! Organized by Explorer Tours UAE, the trekking journey will take you through the ancient routes of the Bedouin people nestled in the RAK mountains! Date and time? Feb 12 starting from 7am to Sat Feb 13, 5:30pm For more info, click here.