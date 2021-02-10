10 Amazing Places To Spend Valentine's Day In Dubai 2021

There are two types of people in this world, the ones that see the glass half full and the ones that see the glass half empty… and Valentine’s day in Dubai is all about celebrating love and seeing that glass filled all the way to the brim.

In honour of the day full of love and positivity, a number of restos across Dubai from Italian to Indian are gearing up and throwing their best deals on the table to ensure you an unforgettable Valentine’s Day this 2021.

So here is a compilation of 10 venues in Dubai that are suiting up this Lover’s Day and are giving you your money’s worth…

This could be you on the special day with bae but you playin’…

10. Getting the anti-V-Day plans outta the way, this Stupid Cupid Bash at The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery is perf for ’em single ladies! *Free drinks alert

Think V-Day is a cringe-fest?! Then you’ll LOVE this not-so-traditional spin on Valentine’s Day.

The Blacksmith Bar & Eatery is welcoming all ’em single ladies for a ‘Stupid-Cupid’ bash on Feb 13 and 14, offering the single pringles free-flowing pink drinks and prosecco (and the chance to win a 2-night stay at Wyndham Dubai Marina Hotel inclusive of F&B at the resto).

Date and time? Saturday, Feb 13 and Sunday Feb 14 from 6 pm to 10 pm

*Free-flowing pink drinks and prosecco (6pm – 9pm)

Price? AED 69 for the special limited time only Lobster Roll

Where? Blacksmith Bar and Eatery, TRYP by Wyndham Dubai

For more deets call 044078873 or email info@theblacksmithdubai.com to make your booking.

9. A little corny never hurt nobody! Impress bae or surprise your loved ones with this special V-Day Gift Box from Dessert Café bek

Celebrate the day of love by showing your dear ones just how much they mean to you with this 4-in-1 personalized Valentine’s Day gift box…. because when words fail, gestures like this SPEAK.

Date? Offer from Feb 10-14

Price? AED149 ONLY!

*The order must be placed 24 hours prior.

To place your order, click here.

8. Not in the mood for dinner and dessert?! Then get your V-Day discounted shopping on at Burjuman!

Spend V-Day with your one true love… SHOPPING! Get the best bargains on clothes, children’s items, everyday items and more!

Date and time? Saturday, Feb 13 from 10am-4pm

Where? Burjuman Mall, in the main atrium (above Carrefour)

For more deets, click here boo.

7. Be counting stars with your sweetheart at the Beach By FIVE

Dine against a dazzling backdrop of Dubai’s iconic skyline, with the sounds of the seashore intensifying the romance on Beach By FIVE. The venue where you’ll find all the who’s who of Dubai.

Get a mouthful of the chef’s specially prepared 4-course set menu for this seaside affair for two – ensuring that you will enjoy all the perfectly-balanced ingredients for an unforgettable night.

Enhance your movie-like experience by indulging in a luxe beachside table and enjoy an elegantly crafted 5-course menu with a bottle of bubbles for AED1400 per couple.

Price?

AED350 per person inclusive of set menu

AED200 upgrade for a bottle of grapes or sparkling

For more deets, click here.

6. Romance and keep the flame of eternal love burning at Prego’s

Located at Media Rotana Barsha Heights, this enchanting resto will have you experiencing Italy with a sumptuous 4-course dinner complete with 2 glasses of bubbly, for AED 550 per couple.

From scrumptious appetizers to a sweet finale, Prego’s have whipped up a selection of tempting dishes to make your day beyond memorable. Not bad at all eh?

When and time? Feb 12-14, from 7pm

Where? Media Rotana Barsha Heights

Price? AED 550 per couple

For more info or to make your reservation, click here.

5. Why just go for a meal when you can escape for a whole day with bae at Media Rotana!!

Make your soulmate feel extra spesh with a romantic getaway package that includes tons of freebies.

Book your 1 night stay in a classic room at the Media Rotana and also enjoy;

Complimentary upgrade to the next room category (subject to availability)

Complimentary breakfast in bed for 2 persons

Fruit basket upon arrival

Dinner for two at Prego’s including welcome sparkling beverage

Extended check-out until 4:00 pm

Complimentary Wi-Fi access

Romance a level higher with

The hotel will deck up your suite with rose petals on the bed, they will also draw up an aromatherapy bath with rose petals and gift you with a box of chocolate-covered strawberries!

Price? Your Romantic Escape package awaits you at AED 375* per room per night.

If you like what you see and wanna make this a permanent situation then check out their long-term stay offers, starting from AED4,500 per month here!

4. Couples that love Bollywood together… stay together! Make your way to Bol Gappa on V-Day and put your love to the test

The Bollywood inspired Indian fusion food restaurant in Karama is inviting all Bollywood heads to dine and win with them on Valentine’s Day.

Simply order your special lover’s day meal with bae and partake in the Bollywood quiz bonanza. You and your desi bae will need to solve a quiz in the shortest period and the couple with the maximum number of right answers will win a voucher from the resto for their next dine-in sesh.

So grab your Raj/Simran and ride on down to Bol Gappa for a unique time this Feb 14th!

Price? AED119 for a 3-course meal, two drinks, one starter, two mains and any one dessert from the main menu. The mains will be served along specially baked heart-shaped bread for the occasion.

When? February 14, All Day

To check out their inventive menu, click here.

3. Indulge in a delightful heart-shaped pizza with red macaroooniesss and a glass of bubbly at Little Italy for ONLY AED69!

In the mood for a stay-at-home date or a night out at a vibin’ resto, Little Italy Ristorante is all booted up to serve you in every way possible this V-Day. Cuddle up with bae as you devour the Italian resto’s cheesy heart-shaped, macaroons and a glass of fruit flavoured bubbles.

The offer will be available for dine-ins, deliveries and takeaway orders!

Want the heart-shaped pizza alone without the dessert and drink? Then

Price?

AED69 for the whole V-Day special meal

AED49 for the heart-shaped pizza alone

When? Only available on Feb 14

To check out their menu click here.

2. A starry night, your better half, divine food and a candle light….AHHHHHHHH go OTT this V-Day at Bab Al Shams!

We dare you to think of a more dreamy way to spend the romantic day with bae!!

Create unforgettable romantic memories under starry desert skies along with a candlelit dinner, and the MOST delicious 4-course menu set in a private cabana from AED 2,500 per couple.

The Special Moments Together Date Night offer will be available at Falcon dunes

When and time? February 14, from 7PM – 12AM

Price? AED 2,500 per couple

For more deets or to make your reservation call 97148096194, WhatsApp +971565494440 or email restaurants@babalshams.com.

To check out their other V-Day packages, click here.

1. Surprise bae with the ULTIMATE V-Day package in the Meydan of Love. Serving just the right amount of cheesiness and romance.

Let the sparks fly this special month with the Meydan Hotel’s perfect recipe for reigniting the romance.

Make your way to Dubai’s most discerning 5-star hotel with prince charming or your princess and get intimate with a romance-filled date night or a class city-bound staycation!

Whisk your lover away to a candle-lit cosy dinner at either the Millennium Lounge terrace or Farriers Courtyard, where you can choose from two menus – a decadent international menu featuring Canadian Lobster, Pan Seared Herb Crusted Salmon, Strawberry Rhubarb Crumb and Raspberry Sorbet, paired with a glass of bubbly or the smoky barbecued flavours of Arabic cuisine including Beetroot Hummus, Harira Soup, Arabic Mixed Grill and more, as you wine and dine in style. Bond over great food and a scenic view of the Meydan racecourse against the backdrop of the city’s iconic skyline. Price? AED 300 per person inclusive of soft beverages and fresh juices

AED 500 per person inclusive of a glass of bubbly and soft beverages Valentine’s Day at Farriers or Millennium Lounge A-la-carte menu also available When and time? Available till 28th February, from 7pm till 11pm Advanced booking recommended*

Or make a full day of it in the luxe hotel with an impromptu staycay with your beloved Make it a month-long celebration of love with the Meydan Hotel turning into ‘The Meydan Of Love’ with their special staycation package, available for the whole of Feb. With complete access to the hotel’s dreamy rooftop infinity pool, enjoy a 1-night stay in a Grand Superior room overlooking the lush golf course (the staycay comes with a romantic set-up of rose petals and swan towels). Honeymoon feeels aahhhhh! Including your choice of a set dinner menu for two at either Farriers Courtyard or Millennium Lounge and next day breakfast. Go the extra mile and add an arrangement of helium balloons, a cheese platter and a bottle of grape! Prices?