7 Terrific Places In Dubai That'll Cover Your Plans This Weekend

Stay strong! The weekend is coming soon! We’ve rounded up some exciting places and events that’ll make this weekend feel criminally short

7. Fade Fit Tennis Academy, Mall of the Emirates Make a racquet on the tennis court this year with Kris Fade’s recently announced launch of a new program for all you sport lovers! Literally ANYONE can sign up for a personal or group training and score some fitness points. Your health app’s gonna have some showing off to do! Click here to know more.

6. Baby Bazaar, Time Square Center Are you a mom with an adorable little storm-pooper and on the lookout for quality kids’ clothes, toys and accessories? Do you have old baby stuff that needs to be rid of? This is your best bet! Click here to know more.

5. Age of You, Jameel Arts Center A mind-bending, artistic exhibition that leaves you questioning yourself, the consequences of your actions and ultimately the future? Heck yes! Featuring photography, film, music, design and more, being here might feel like you’re somewhere between a Christopher Nolan movie and a Black Mirror episode Click here to learn more and RSVP.

4. One Life Kitchen And Cafe, Dubai Design District In honor of Croissant Day, One Life is giving away FREE croissants this weekend! Go all out by stuffing yours with eggs, fruit, homemade Nutella and more Don’t FLAKE on this! 🥐 Click here to know more.

3. Shoetopia, The Dubai Mall If “tying the knot” reminds you of shoelaces and your one true sole-mate is that pair of heels in your closet, this is the spot to be! 👟 Discuss trendy lewks with shoe experts, personalize your shoes for free if you spend over AED 350, and get a chance to win a new pair! Click here to know more.

2. Thrift For Good Pop Up, Golden Mile Galleria If you’re like Macklemore with only twenty dollars in your pocket but trying to be sustainable, you’ve got to be at this pop-up by Thrift For Good! With an array of fashion items for you to choose from, the kiddies will be kept busy with face painting and storytelling activities. Click here to know more.

1. Glo, Dubai International Financial Center We’re in a good place right now. Not emotionally, we’re just in this absolute stunner of a bar. Glo-up your IG feed with this newly-opened resto’s premium meals and cocktails, because while 9-5 is for coffee, 5-9 is for drinks! Click here to know more.