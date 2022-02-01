The Best Saturday Brunches To Try In 2022

2022 brings a whole new weekend situation!

The weekend Friday brunch ritual is ‘khalas’… but worry not! The good news is that the brunch will be ahead on Saturday instead! Book your taxi WELL in advance…. Here are the top Saturday Brunches to try this year.

8. Hola to a Latin inspired brunch at Hotel Cartagena

There is no better way to begin your weekend than to spend it at an exotic Latin brunch with an astounding variety of sharing style dishes and unlimited beverages! Create unforgettable Saturdays by enjoying superb dining options along with a Latino DJ, Latin drummer, and Samba dancers at Hotel Cartagena, starting from 295 AED.

For bookings contact 04 350 9287 or visit here for more details.

7. Li’Brasil at Address Beach Resort introduces Brunch Beleza

Enjoy a delicious mixture of Lebanese and Brazilian flavoured cuisine offered at Brunch Beleza, located in Li’Brasil, Address Beach Resort. The spectacular view of the beach along with a live DJ on deck creates a fab experience that cannot be found elsewhere.

Prices range from AED388 to AED 698

For bookings and more information contact 04 879 8866 or visit here.

6. Experience a FULL-ON BOHEMIAN brunch at Five JVC

Want to get dressed in bohemian chic while enjoying the most delicious street food by the pool? Soul Street Nomad Brunch is the perfect brunch destination for you! Feel free to wear your boho chic outfit and bring along your swimwear to experience an unforgettable day.

Prices start from AED299.

For bookings and more information visit here.

5. The iconic El Secreto Brunch launched by Secret Parties at Jumeirah Mina A’Salam

The legendary brunch claims to transport its guests all the way to Latin America! To be more specific, Latin America will be transported all the way to Tortuga at Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, where the guests can enjoy the authentic Mexican cuisine and drinks offered, as well as an outstanding environment created by a Mexican band and dancers. The iconic brunch will be followed by an exceptional afterparty that lasts until 7 PM!

Prices start from 360 AED.

For bookings and more information visit here.

4. Begin your weekend by enjoying a delicious brunch with an Arabic touch at Bab Al Shams

Bored of the traditional brunches and want to experience a distinct Arabic inspired brunch?

Even though the brunch is known for its authentic and traditional Arabic environment, the dining options offered consist of an extreme variety of cuisines. Different kinds of kids entertainment are available including band performance, magician, camel riding, bouncing castle, and many more!

Enjoy the Garden Brunch located in Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa, starting from AED350 AED.

For bookings and more information visit here.

3. Do not miss out on the unlimited Asian dining offerings at Zengo Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa

Indulge in Zengo’s Saturdaze Brunch located in Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, which offers three hours of unlimited cold and hot starters, mains, and desserts, starting from 350 AED. The Pan-Asian menu offers any Asian dish you can think of and is guaranteed to satisfy all your cravings. Be prepared to save some space for dessert, as it is claimed to be the star of the brunch. With DJ Shenon playing in the background, ensuring you’ll party your way into the night.

Prices from AED350

For bookings and more information visit here.

2. Enjoy the most elegant brunch at The Ritz Carlton, DIFC

The classic European Restaurant, Café Belge, hosts The Secret Brunch located in The Ritz Carlton DIFC, which includes a varied selection of starters, main courses, and desserts served in a family-sharing style.

Prices start from AED345

Visit here for bookings and more information.

1. Every unmissable brunch at Atlantis, The Palm

The best known and award-winning Friday brunches located in Atlantis will now take place on Saturdays, including Saffron Brunch 2.0, Nobu Brunch, and Bread Street Kitchen’s Family Brunch.

With a variety of different brunches at your disposal, this destination is perfect for you to explore different experiences and flavours!

Prices start from 305AED.

For bookings and more information visit here.

