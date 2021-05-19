The Top 10 Places For Doggy Daycare In Dubai 2021 This was not an easy list to make! Doggy daycare in Dubai is big business, and there are many local businesses that go above and beyond for our beloved pooches each and every day. Not just babysitting service for doggies; if you’re looking for a five-star hotel, rooms with a TV, indoor AC parks, pools, beaches, live feeds for you to snoop, and more, daycare in Dubai is SO extra and there are heaps of care options to suit your needs. We asked you answered… The Top 10 Places For Doggy Daycare In Dubai 2021 Question? When will Al Quoz be renamed Dogcare city?

How did Lovin Dubai choose the final list? Finalists were selected from all across Dubai

Online reviews, previous media coverage and notable blogs were also included in the overall rating

The final list is subjective – if we’ve missed out on any must-try places across Dubai, please do let us know!

The brand’s social media audience and engagement were considered

10. Shampooch, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 3 It’s hard to miss the recognisable Shampooch van rolling around Dubai, Shampooch is all about doggy pampering, and they’ve also got an adorabs ’boutique hotel’. See here for their doggy daycare FAQs How much? AED90 for a full day at day care Learn more here

9. My Buddy Pet Care, Ras Al Khor, Dubai They offer grooming, daycare and boarding, and pick up and drop off. ‘Your pets can come for a sleepover or spend the day with us, giving you peace of mind while you do your thing/ How much? Full daycare (for a 10kg doggie) starts at AED50 and goes up depending on size Prices and more info here

8. Urban Tails Pet Services, DIP Does your doggo love to splash? Turn up for Urban Tails, where your doggo can bathe in a cool pool throughout the summer months. They’ve also got a webcam, so you can watch your little one all day, (LOVE this!) and the space is home to one of the largest outdoor areas in Dubai. For boarding, they offer your dog different types of suite options (fancy!) from the Junior Suite, all the way up to Deluxe Suite. They also offer pick up and drop-offs, the price is based on location. Day care rate is AED90 per day – more deets here More details here

7. SPOT! Al Quoz Value for money and great doggo care for your little ones! Spot! offers daycare, sleepovers, and training and ‘the most fun your dog will have without you’. How much? A single day from AED90 More info here

6. Woof, Opposite Dubai Driving Center – 8th St Dog boarding, grooming, daycare, and a store for all your pet toys needs. See here for the full rundown on why their service is top-notch including all the q’s you might have about doggy daycare. Pricing is done a little differently at Woof! It’s done by the hour and if you’re doing boarding, they add a little discount if your doggo stays for a longer period. The hourly rate is AED10.50

5. Petsville, Al Quoz and Palm Jumeirah Golden Mile Petsvills provides an aqua park for your pooches and Petsville Minis so the littlies can have their own fun! Petsville also offers day and night boarding and works with Pawfect behaviour to provide training at an extra cost. (Pawfect Behaviour was founded by Aimee Orme, one of the best-known doggo trainers in Dubai). How much? Daycare starts from AED90 More info here

4. Fetch, Al Quoz For daycare and boarding, along with grooming and training (with Petiquette), Fetch’s facilities are stand out. They have an amazing beach pool for the little ones to play, they are force-free and proud and they have fab extras included in day rates like bubble Tuesdays, ball Wednesdays and movie time … ADORABLE! How much? Full daycare rates from AED85 per day More info here

3. Dog House, Al Quoz Doghouse is relatively new, opening its doors during COVID times, but thanks to its spacious play areas and super attentive team, Dog House makes the top 3 doggo daycare facilities in Dubai. The staff are extremely friendly and professional and guarantee a human to dog ratio of 1:10 at all times. Your pups are constantly monitored, and you’ll get regular feedback on how your little one is doing. They provide all your daycare, grooming and boarding services under one woof along with a members-only dog park for weekend activities and separate play areas for different sized-doggies. How much? Daycare rates from AED90 (they also have saver packages when your purchase a bundle)

2. My Second Home – DIP 2 & ALQuoz Heaps of nominations for one of Dubai’s best-known dog parks.. and for good reason. This is the largest ‘resort & spa’ for dogs and cats in the UAE, along with the WORLD’S largest indoor park; they have pools, fountains, luxury suites for boarding, and an air-conditioned park for the hot summer months (okay, wow!). Your doggos will play in size specific groups and are guaranteed, ‘constant attention from carefully hand-picked and screened carers’. How much? AED100 per day (You can get discounts if you pay in advance) More info here

1. Dogwalk, Al Quoz Congrats Dogwalk! The hands-down winner after heaps of nominations for the Al Quoz daycare came rolling in on all platforms. They do daycare, run a doggo hotel, offer training, grooming, hydrotherapy, and transport. On top of the usual, they offer extra thoughtful services, like one-on-one care for 30 mins, weight loss services, massages, a daily report, and more. Here’s one of the thoughtful nominations: Dogwalk are the besttttt!!! They take amazing care of my good boy. Very nice facilities and they watch all the doggies carefully and contact you immediately if they observe something not right. The level of care is impressive. They make you feel like family How much? AED100 per day. (Weekly membership packages at AED395, members get a discount on transport) More info here