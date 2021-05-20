8 Fab Dubai Brunches To Try In 2021

Dubai Brunches are BACK! Although there has been no rest for brunches in Dubai… They have been working NON-STOP to bring you new brand new concepts to exceptional destinations. The food, the drink, the locations are on another level! Inspo! Read next: Dubai Has The World’s Highest Infinity Pool And It Looks Slick Note: As per Government regulations, it is max 10 people to a table at restaurants, masks must be worn and you must keep social distance. Enjoy this weekend, safely! Without further ado… 8 Dubai Brunches To Try In 2021: Your search stops here *Main image (L) Bla Bla (R) via @polina_dikanskaya

8. CÉ LA VI, Brunch on 54 , The Address Sky View This spot is Stunning with a capital SSSSS. Dubai brunches don’t get better than this. This glorious resto serves a one-of-a-kind brunch where families can enjoy a delectable fixed menu while taking in the stunning views of the Dubai skylines. This stunning brunch is set against the picturesque view of the Burj Khalifa and is packed with groovy and alluring beats, rendering it an outstanding source of entertainment. Price: Soft Beverages AED 290, House Beverages AED 490, Champagne AED 690 More info here

7. LARTE, That’s Amore Brunch, Studio One Hotel At LARTE’s latest Friday Brunch, indulge in a real Italian feast! Begin your Italian adventure with an antipasti platter of cold cuts, sausage, and bruschetta, accompanied by a series of main courses such as porcini risotto, calzone pizza, lasagne, grilled rib-eye, and baked salmon, and finishing with tiramisu, panna cotta, and cannoli! Price: AED250 More info here

6. TIPSY LION, The Great British Brunch, Sofitel Hotel, Downtown Every Friday, Dubai’s most rock ‘n’ roll brunch returns to Tipsy Lion, serving the finest British cuisine old Blighty has to bring, as well as incredible live entertainment set to an awesome soundtrack given by the DJ. The brunch starts with traditional Prawn Stars, Chicken Tikka, and vegan “Buffalo” Wings as starters. Moving on to the main courses, platters of delectable dishes such as Plant-based Sliders, Fish & Chips, and Butter Chicken Pie are served to the table. Price: AED270 soft / AED349 house More info here

5. BLA BLA, The Onda Nami Brunch at Bla Bla, The Beach JBR’s biggest beach club will be POPPPINGGGG this weekend. Guests at Bla Bla will enjoy a variety of delicious menu items, including sharing starters, crispy rice avocados, Edamame, Arancini and chicken gyoza rolls from California. The main courses include ricotta, spinach cannelloni, organic salmon with broccolini panned, chicken Katsu Kare, Japanese curry and rice, and Angus BBQ with sweet fries. Price: AED250 soft / AED350 house More info here

4. McGettigan’s JLT, Mad Hatter’s Brunch McGettigan’s JLT will hold the ultimate tea party, Mad Hatter style, in honor of the widely awaited return of live music and to commemorate International Tea Day! McGettigan’s JLT will reopen for brunch on Friday, May 21st, with a brand new ‘Alice in Wonderland’ influenced entryway to commemorate the event. Prepare to be taken to a fantastical universe of drinks and gastronomical dishes! When? Friday 21st May, from 1 pm to 4 pm Price: House Package for AED 249, Premium Package for 299AED More info here

3. Palm Bay, Palm Bay Brunch Club Vista Mare This coming Friday, Palm Bay Brunch returns. Guests will enjoy complimentary drinks with sharing appetizers, main courses (Catch of the Day, Slow Roast Leg of Lamb, House Special Half Jerk Chicken, Oven Baked Lentil & Mushroom Meat Loaf), and sharing desserts from 1pm to 4pm (3 hours). Children under the age of six can eat for free – handy! Price: AED295 More info here

2. La Tablita, Friday Drunch, Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, Dubai This outdoor Drunch can whisk you away to the streets of Mexico without the need to purchase plane fares! BOOM! La Tablita’s vibrant, funky designs can leave you craving more; here, it’s just about enjoying life to the fullest. Unlimited tacos, enchiladas, fajitas, and more, all paired with tangy margaritas. Price: unlimited Drunch (lazy brunch) starting at AED 199 More info here

1.Secret Parties, SECRET BRUNCH AT THE BURJ KHALIFA,The Burj Khalifa Whoop whoop! The Secret Parties Group is launching a brand-new brunch, SECRET BRUNCH AT THE BURJ KHALIFA, to celebrate the start of a new season, which promises to be the largest in the world! The relentless event’s organization is launching a new group brunch this Friday, this time at 3BK, the Burj Khalifa’s hotspot. Guests will indulge in a luxurious four-course brunch menu that includes various sushi platters, grilled leg of lamb with new potatoes and parsnip puree, seafood linguine, organic lasagna, and shared desserts like eclairs, profiteroles, and the 3BK Khalifa Sundae. When? Friday 21 May & every Friday Price: AED299 – soft package AED349 – wine package (ladies only) AED399 – house package AED499 – sparkling package AED699 – champagne package