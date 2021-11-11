From Running With Celebs To Outdoor Brunches: 7 Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend

2021 only has a handful of weeks left fam! Sitting at home at this time of the year is just NOT going to cut it. You gots to be out and about sliving it up in the city that’s hosting all things from free fitness sessions, concerts, brunches, concerts, sales, plays, the world fair and more!

Dubai is bustling with activities, celebs and sales right now, so there is literally someone to do for anyone and everyone.

7. Celeb spotting around Dubai

Celebs in town right now?

Priynaka Chopra Jonas

Deepika Padukone

Usain Bolt

Ragheb Alama

Nancy Ajram

Conor McGregor

It’s free and staking out Downtown, Dubai seems like your best bet when on the hunt for celebs in Dubai.

6. Run with Usain Bolt at Expo 2020 Dubai

Get set for a sprint with Usain Bolt at Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday, 13 November, brought to you by Gatorade Arabia. Meet one of the fastest men in the world as he catches up with local runners and leads a charity run.

Where? Mobility District

When? Saturday, November 13

Time? 9.30am

More deets here.

5. Eat and WIN an iPhone 13 with Malak al Tawouk!

BIG comp alert! Malak al Tawouk is giving one winner an iPhone 13.

Plus, EVERYONE who participates in the comp gets a free meal voucher. #SCORE.

HOW TO ENTER: Take a video with any Malak Al Tawouk Tandoori items, use the song “Jabra Fan” on IG Reels, feel free to be creative!

4. Win the ultimate prize of a 2-night stay at W Dubai – The Palm for two at Corona’s Local Paradise weekend

40 winners (basically 20 winners and their plus one) will be picked to enjoy the weekend staycay at the W Dubai – The Palm

This is Living DXB have teamed up for the 2nd time running with various bars, restaurants, A+E stores and selected bottle shops across the UAE to give away these fun prizes to Corona’s loyal consumers.

The activation is taking place at a number of bars and restos across Abu Dhabi and Dubai between now and November 30.

So let’s get to it! Here’s how you can win this dream prize:

Purchase a bucket of Corona from any of the participating bars and restaurants in UAE or a case of Corona in retail stores You’ll receive a QR card to scan to be in with a chance of instantly winning free bottles! You can then submit your details on the website to win the ultimate prize of a two-night stay at W Dubai – The Palm for two at Corona’s Local Paradise weekend Winners will be notified via email once they’ve won a stay at the Local Paradise weekend

More deets here.

3. The Laughter Factory, 11, Movenpick 160

This weekend, head to the Laughter Factory’s ‘Does what it says on the tin!’ tour, for your good ‘ole dose of fun and laughter.

The show starts at 8:30pm and tickets are priced at AED160.

Get your tickets here.

2. Get active and register for the CBD Run on The Palm

Race on one of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks, in this year’s highly-anticipated CBD Run on the Palm, with 5km, 10km and 21.1km distances – and prize money of AED 21.1k.

There’s also AED 3,600 prize money for the 5km race, AED 5,500 for the 10km, and AED 12,000 for the 21.1km.

Register now to secure your place – races start from 6:30am on the day, so get to Nakheel Mall bright and early.

More deets, here.

1. Watch Nancy Ajram and Ragheb Alama LIVE in concert!

The stars are set to perform live from Al Wasl Plaza at Expo 2020 Dubai this Friday, November 12.

Expo ticket holders are advised to arrive early as seats will be on a first-come-first-served basis.

Where? Al Wasl Plaza, Expo 2020 Dubai

When? Friday, November 12

Time? 10pm

Price? Free for Expo 2020 ticket holders

More deets, here.