Here Are 7 EXCITING Things That Will Spice Up Your Plans For This Weekend

It is that time of the week where we’re already DESPERATELY planning for the weekend. And with all the amazing things that are gonna happen this upcoming weekend, we are very sure that it’s going to be an EXCITING one! So if you’re looking for some suggestions don’t worry we’ve got you covered. Here are some AWESOME things that will be super fun to do this weekend.

7. Head to the newest luxe venue in town, Occidental at Al Jaddaf! Dubai has another gem of a hotel in the hood. Located in the Al Jaddaf district, the Occidental Al Jaddaf features 365 rooms in a mix of Arabian and Spanish style, plus hand-painted artworks throughout the property and it’s filled to the BRIM with fab restos and poolside bars for you to check out. The four-star hotel is a striking build, located in the thriving Al Jaddaf district, making it perfect for a staycay to explore a new part of the city! You’ll fall in love with the unique design, great resto options and its close proximity to areas including Downtown Dubai, Healthcare City, La Mer and DXB Airport… Handy.com! Occidental Al Jaddaf is now open for long and short-term stays and bookings can be made on the Barceló website. Call +97145969929 or e-mail at aljaddaf.res@occidentalhotels.com. Instagram here. Facebook here.

6. Bookworms ’tis the weekend for YOUUUU!! The Second Hand Book Sale at Times Square Center Dubai will have you reading the best for lower the costs! Drink up all that knowledge for half the price at this book sale on Friday! Discounted second-hand books in support of charity organisations looking after animal welfare in UAE.

Fiction, non-fiction, biography, self-help, cookery, children books between AED5-20. Times Square Center Dubai Friday at 10 AM – 6 PM Price: Free Duration: 8 hr

5. A dining experience like no other at Texas De Brazil Feeling carnivorous? Texas de Brazil if your go-to! Your plates will be filled with all types of delicious premium meats and best cuts in the city. The Southern hospitality is unlike any other have your weekend spiced up with the Texas De Brazil crew! For reservations, click here | call:+97143399099

4. A weekend staycay full of divine sunsets and exotic vibes at Park Hyatt Stunning at every level: Here’s what you can look forward to for you Park Hyatt Dubai staycay: Park Hyatt Dubai is an award-winning resort featuring the INSTA-fabulous Lagoon Beach by Twiggy (adults only!) along with 2 family pools, a spa, and a championship golf course. Perfect for when you’re planning a full weekend, the dining is world-class. Enjoy breakfast at Brasserie du Park, a foodie experience at The Thai Kitchen, and catch the GLORIOUS sunset with drinks, shisha, and an unforgettable coastal-inspired menu at NOÉPE. Take a look at the full mix of dining at Park Hyatt here BEST PART? Get 20% off best available rates, with heaps of extras, this is ONLY available until the end of May!! Plus to top it all off you’ll get COMPLIMENTARY access to the driving range and mini-golf, (fun!) 20% off at AMARA spa, 20% off at selected restaurants, plus exclusive rates on golf and tennis. WEEKEND = SORTED! Book now! This deal is only valid until May 31

3. KoKo Bay is the beach bar and resto Dubai and pet parents have been waiting for… And it’s now open! If you have dreams of visiting Bali, then thank you for manifesting this B-E-A-utiful bar and resto in Dubai. With both indoor and outdoor seating, this has so chilled-back-you’re-horizontal beach bar vibes. It’s littered with hammocks and beach swings and the South Asian menu is TO-DIE-FOR. Kick-off your visit with cocktails; a lot of thought went into curating this drinks menu; they look fantastic, taste even better and are actually fairly priced for a Palm beach bar. (Koko G&T from AED49) The menu is HEAPED with delish options so do ask your server for some menu recommendations! Seafood lovers this menu has got you with Spanish Octopus, whole sea bass, line-caught calamari and more, while there’s plenty for meat lovers too including New Zealand lamb chops and twice-cooked back ribs. For starters, don’t leaf without trying the duck lettuce rolls(!), and there are also lots of yum looking salad options for a light lunch. If you love beach cocktails, pan-Asian eats and dunking your toes in the sand; Koko Bay is made for you. More info here

2. Fullmoon spiritual camping over the weekend. Raw and memorable fun. A starry sky, cosy bonfire, a blanket, some nibbles and bae. Aaaaahhh this is the raw weekend that you need before the winter is gone for good. Head to the Al Qudra Desert on Friday, Feb 26 for an overnight experience like none other! *For further inquiries WhatsApp Diggy on 0528535276 Al Qudra Desert Friday, Feb 26 at 2:30 PM – Saturday, Feb 27 at 8 AM Price: Free

1. Yoga At TopGolf every Friday between 8am and 9am It’s the combo we didn’t know we were waiting for, but Topgolf and Shimis just launched a yoga experience and it makes so much sense. It’s an hour of yoga and included in the price you get coffee, infused water and Topgolf’s ‘Watermelon Pizza’ that’s made with fresh fruit, yoghurt and coulis… delish! And IF you need any more temptation, there’s also a mixed ‘yoga mimosa’ on the bill – SOLD! Not just an incredible location to do yoga, yoga at Topgolf is followed by plenty of light bites all included in the AED150 price tag. Shimis is for all levels and hosted by Shimis Yoga’s fully qualified and professional instructors. So that’s yoga with healthy bites including the famous Topgolf Watermelon Pizza, coffee with milk varieties, fruit infused water annnnddd a Topgolf Dubai goodie bag (if you attend on February 26!). *Guests can also buy breakfast from the regular menu. Yoga at Topgolf Dubai kicks off this Friday from 8am to 9am How much? AED150 Find it here *Bring your own mat and towels. Showers not provided Book your Friday morning yoga sesh right here!