Forecasts Are IN!! Dubai To See Rainfall And Windy Weather Across The City On Thursday

The promise of rainfall in Dubai is at an all-time high today! We can see the results of cloudseeding finally taking shape! Grey, cloudy skies, windy weather, pleasant temperatures and that little bit of humidity.

The National Center of Meteorology, (NCMS) shared reports of rain hitting various regions across the country and have forecasted a chance of rainfall in some areas of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and other northern emirates.

Adding that the weather will be “partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of rainfall over some areas, especially over the coastal and northern areas.”

Parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai saw light rainfall on Wednesday night as well

 

Humidity will be high today, at 70-95% to be exact within internal areas! Whereas in mountainous regions it is expected to be 40-60%.

