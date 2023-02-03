The Top 15 Sundowner Spots To Try In Dubai In 2023

The tour guides will tell you all about the Burj Khalifa, the theme parks, the shows to see and the places to eat, but not enough people shout about Dubai’s AHMAYZINGGGG sunset!

The skies simply don’t get much better than they do in winter months, and if you want to show off this city to your mates or to boo, whisk them off to any and all of these idyllic bars for sundowners, beats and bevvies.

Here’s your ultimate guide to sundowner spots in Dubai for 2023

via GIPHY

15. Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum, Palm Jumeirah

Most spots on Palm Beach West boast a particularly great sunset, but this swanky rooftop bar and restaurant is elevated thanks to its elevated floor position at the Radisson Beach Resort Hotel, Palm Jumeirah.

It’s a restaurant and pool club, that offers Palm, Dubai Marina, Burj Al Arab, andddd even Burj Khalifa views, along with a well-curated selection of drinks that will give you a slice of the Mediterranean right here in Dubai. More info here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum Skypool Restaurant Dubai (@tlmarenostrumdubai)

14. 101 Dining Lounge and Marina by Yannick Alleno

It’s fancy, it’s glamorous and it’s perfect if you want to impress. It’s an indoor-outdoor venue that specializes in seafood, expertly crafted cocktails, and fine bubbles – what more could you need?!

More info here

13. Koko Bay, Palm Beach West

If Bali vibes are your jam, look no further. Koko Bay is inspired by the beaches of the Far East. The bay is a chill day-to-night spot and the best bit? Doggos are welcome!

More info here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KoKo Bay (@kokobayuae)

12. NOÉPE, Park Hyatt Dubai

If you haven’t visited Noepe yet, put this on your list of restaurant bucketlist immediately! Escape the city and tuck into Nikkei cuisine in a chic setting on the most stunning waterfront terrace.

More info here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOÉPE, Park Hyatt Dubai (@noepedxb)

11. Folly, Souk Madinat

This is a firm favourite on the Dubai foodie trail. With a Michelin Bib Gourmand nod and an epic sunset to boot, this is an elegant sundowner option in the heart of Souk Madinat Jumeirah.

More info here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by folly (@follydubai)

10. Twiggy by La Cantine, Hyatt Dubai

Twiggy by La Cantine is a low-key firm favourite of celebs when they come to town… and you can see why. Bringing Riveria vibes to the city, Twiggy is a Mediterranean Beach Club & Restaurant that happens to have an infinity pool, Dubai Creek AND sunset views.

More info here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twiggy by La Cantine (@twiggydubai)

9. Address Grand Creek Dubai

This is the sunset that’s been clogging up your ‘gram feed, and if you’re looking for somewhere particularly boujee to enjoy it from, this is your spot! Enjoy ‘the grand waterfront spectacle’ from the dining outlets located within.

More info here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Address Grand Creek Harbour (@addressgrandcreek)

8. La Mezcaleria, JBR

If you like your sunset with a side of Ain Dubai and Mezcal, La Mezcaleria’s second Dubai outpost will be right up your street. Always whipping up a good time, this is a vibing weekend hotspot to have on your must-visit list.

More info

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Mezcaleria at Pavilion at The Beach (@lamezcaleriajbr)

7. Shimmers on the beach, Jumeirah Mina Salam

Serving a taste of the Mediterranean in extremely chic vibes, and it’s not JUST the sunset you’ll be gazing at… Treat yourself to a meal and incredible Burj Al Arab views too.

More info here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shimmers on the Beach (@shimmersonthebeach)

6. Venus Ristorante & Beach Club, Caesars Palace

Skip the flight to Amalfi, Venus Ristorante is Italy summer vibes wrapped up. A more chill sister to her neighbor Cove Beach Dubai, this is a brilliant weekend pool hangout that takes you from day to night with the help of stunning beachfront views.

More info here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venus Ristorante & Beach Club (@venusdxb)

5. Mi Amie, DIFC

Watch Dubai skies drift from day to night in DIFC’s latest rooftop bar offering. Mi Amie has S.T.U.N.N.I.N.G Museum of the Future views and buzzing bar vibes.

More info here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mi Amie Dubai (@miamie.dubai)

4. Barfly by Buddha Bar Dubai

If your Insta is crying out for swanky content, get yourself here. Barfly by Buddha Bar Dubai is an upscale bar concept, and coming from the world-renowned Buddha Bar concept, it does not disappoint. The resto supper club sits on the 13th floor of Hilton Dubai Palm and it’s vibing every day of the week.

More info here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barfly by Buddha Bar Dubai (@barflydubai)

3. The Penthouse Dubai, Five Palm Jumeirah

It doesn’t get more ‘grammable than this. Whip out your dancing shoes, and prepare for a blast. This famous sprawling ‘penthouse’ is serving Japanese bites, creative drinks, and a picture-perfect sunset view.

More info here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Penthouse Dubai (@thepenthousedubai)

2. D R I F T Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage

Perfect weekends are MADE for a day at drift. It’s a private beach club that features an infinity pool, lush landscaped surroundings, and that all-important Arabain Gulf sunset.

More info here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D R I F T Beach Dubai (@driftbeachdubai)

1. Cana by Tamoka

LOVE. THIS. SPOT. Dubbed ‘the cheeky little sister of Tamoka’, the chill beach bar sits in front of the Ritz Carlton, Dubai and the team has done a brilliant job creating dreamy beach bar vibes in the new space. If you love the feel of the sand between your toes coupled with chill beats, this is the sunset bar for you.

More info here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caña by Tamoka (@canabytamoka)

Read next: The Top 10 Karak Spots In The UAE