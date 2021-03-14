A Dubai Based YouTuber Got To Be The Only Passenger On This First Class Emirates Flight

It feels so good to get the row of seats beside you, on the plane, to yourself, right? It’s like JACKPOT! But what if we told you, someone got the chance to experience the Emirates’ First Class cabin all by himself? Youtuber Gaurav Chaudhry got that lucky experience.

Chaudhry is an Indian Youtuber who resides in Dubai. He took a First Class flight on Emirates Airlines from New Delhi to Dubai. His experience was the most socially distanced ever.

If you’re a frequent flyer too, check out Emirates treating passengers to a free VACAY and 10kg excess baggage allowance.

Gaurav Chaudhry filmed his entire experience for his Youtube fam on what it was like to be the only passenger in First Class