Is This Dreamy Flower Garden Really In The UAE?

This UAE flower garden looks like something out of a dreamy children’s storybook!

The UAE Flower Farm is an amazing local business that defies the laws of nature. Located in Ras Al Khaimah, the farm invites visitors to come, explore, enjoy the S.T.U.N.N.I.N.G scenery, and you can even pick flowers, or they’ll create bouquets for you. Ideal!

This week, thehuntrcom shared the story of The UAE Flower Farm, a mind-blowing spectacle of over 30,000 flowers and judging from the footage, people will be RUNNING to check this out.

Map location: right here.

Is it a field? Is it a meadow? No, it’s a flower garden in the UAE!