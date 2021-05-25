Inspo
Flights From Dubai To Greece Are Opening Up!
Summer vacays ARE an option and fly dubai is giving us serious inspo’ with the announcement that they will operate three weekly flights to Mykonos International Airport (JMK) and Santorini (Thira) Airport (JTR) from June 18.
Note the flights are only available for vaccinated people after a safe travel corridor between the UAE and Greece opened for fully vaccinated travellers to move between the two countries.
*BRB. Already mentally packing!
Other fly dubai destinations you can earmark with a potential vacay tag include Bodrum and Trabzon in Turkey, Batumi in Georgia and Tivat in Montenegro.
Vaccinated people can travel from the UAE to Greece this summer
Whisk yourself away to a beautiful fishing harbour in Oia village on Santorini island
We are excited to grow our network and give passengers more options to travel this summer. Demand for travel has started to increase as more countries gradually lift restrictions on international travel. The UAE has recently added Bahrain, Greece and Serbia to the safe travel list which has encouraged more people to start planning their summer holidays. Mykonos and Santorini will be popular choices for travel from the UAE and GCC.
Sunsets on the Aegean coast await
Your opportunity to visit Santorini is here!
According to the UAE state-run news agency WAM, it’s been confirmed that Chinese tourists can now avail themselves of both the Sinopharm vaccination doses – free of cost in Dubai.
This applies to Chinese nationals above 16 years of age and those who hold a short-term UAE visa.
Chinese nationals temporarily visiting the UAE can visit the official websites of the Chinese Embassy in the UAE and the Consulate-General in Dubai for further info. The vaccines will be administered by the Dubai Health Authority, (DHA).
This decision was made following a meeting in the UAE in March between H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Wang Yi, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister, where it was agreed to set up a regional vaccination centre. This initiative was rolled out by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in collab with the Chinese Embassy in UAE.