Flights From Dubai To Greece Are Opening Up!

Summer vacays ARE an option and fly dubai is giving us serious inspo’ with the announcement that they will operate three weekly flights to Mykonos International Airport (JMK) and Santorini (Thira) Airport (JTR) from June 18.

Note the flights are only available for vaccinated people after a safe travel corridor between the UAE and Greece opened for fully vaccinated travellers to move between the two countries.

*BRB. Already mentally packing!

Other fly dubai destinations you can earmark with a potential vacay tag include Bodrum and Trabzon in Turkey, Batumi in Georgia and Tivat in Montenegro.

Vaccinated people can travel from the UAE to Greece this summer