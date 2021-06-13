د . إAEDSRر . س

Inspo

This Iris Photography Place Is Taking Over Dubai

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

TikTok is a goldmine if you don’t know where to go or what to do in the city. We stumbled across this place and we think you’ll absolutely LOVE it. Brown-eyed peeps, you’re about to fall in love with this iris photography spot.

Iris photography? YES! Hold onto your seat because this is legend-wait-for-it-dary.

Eyemazy is the place to go for some iris photography art

 

@eyemazyuaeSelfies are so last year … You need to see your eye 👁 ##dubaitiktok ##dubaitodo ##dubaibucketlist ##dubaichallenge ##thingstodoindubai ##marinadubai♬ NOTHING – Westover

Iris photography is the new selfie

If you thought you had ordinary blue, green, or brown eyes, Eyemazy will change your mind for good. You’ll notice the different hues, freckles, lines, and layers in your iris. Don’t even bother to buy a painting, because your eyes are artsy enough! They also make for great gifts. You could yours printed next to your loved one.

Here’s how it goes. You go in, sit in a chair, kinda like the ones at the ophthalmologist. You rest your chin and open wide… your eyes, that is. In a few simple bright snaps, you’ll have your photos!

They’re located in Dubai Marina Mall and will be opening soon in Mall of the Emirates.

Listen To The Lovin Daily: Dubai Resto Gets Backlash For A Note Banning Delivery Drivers From Sitting On Chairs

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?