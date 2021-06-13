This Iris Photography Place Is Taking Over Dubai

Iris photography? YES! Hold onto your seat because this is legend-wait-for-it-dary.

TikTok is a goldmine if you don’t know where to go or what to do in the city. We stumbled across this place and we think you’ll absolutely LOVE it. Brown-eyed peeps, you’re about to fall in love with this iris photography spot.

Iris photography is the new selfie

If you thought you had ordinary blue, green, or brown eyes, Eyemazy will change your mind for good. You’ll notice the different hues, freckles, lines, and layers in your iris. Don’t even bother to buy a painting, because your eyes are artsy enough! They also make for great gifts. You could yours printed next to your loved one.

Here’s how it goes. You go in, sit in a chair, kinda like the ones at the ophthalmologist. You rest your chin and open wide… your eyes, that is. In a few simple bright snaps, you’ll have your photos!

They’re located in Dubai Marina Mall and will be opening soon in Mall of the Emirates.