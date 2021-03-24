The World's Largest Canvas Painting Went For $62 MILLION In Dubai Auction

As an artist and a humanitarian for more than 25 years, this is a moment in my life; this is a moment for humanity. At the beginning of my “Humanity Inspired” initiative, I had a vision to reconnect our broken planet through the hearts, minds and souls of the children of the world. I feel in my heart that we have come one step closer to achieving this tonight, thanks to Andre

Artist Sacha Jafri said.

The painting was originally meant to be sectioned into 70 different pieces and sold separately.With the entire purchase being made by Abdoune, the entire artwork will remain together.

It was my dream in my life to do something amazing for my children, for my father. I talked with Sacha and I discovered the investment and love he put into this painting was so amazing. All my life I was aiming to help children. When I was a child, I had nothing to eat. Now I have something to eat. We all have to do something. Every dollar can mean something. If we do it together, we give hope to these children and their future. I would also like to thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who is always keen to help children. The UAE shows us the way, we have to follow it. The impossible is possible. I want to say that this is just the first step for ‘Humanity Inspired,’